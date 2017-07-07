Logo
Detailed Front View of Non-combustible Cladding on Building Exterior
Detailed View of Non-combustible Cladding on Building Exterior
Exterior View of Building With Non-Combustible Cladding
Front Exterior View of Building With Non-Combustible Cladding

Reynodual non-combustible cladding

Last Updated on 07 Jul 2017

Reynodual® is a pre-painted double sheet aluminium panel for facades with high technical, visual and environmentally friendly requirements.

Overview
Description

Reynodual® is a pre-painted double sheet aluminium panel for facades with high technical, visual and environmentally friendly requirements. It offers the possibility of creating complex shapes for an attractive and creative appearance.

Consisting of two aluminium sheets bonded together with a total thickness of 3mm, Reynodual® guarantees good wind resistance and meets the stringent fire-protection requirements of EN 13501-1, class A2 and AS1530.1.

Architectural Glass & Cladding Reynodual brochure

483.03 KB

Download
Architectural Glass & Cladding Reynodual technical information

499.15 KB

Download
Architectural Glass & Cladding Reynodual guidelines for handling, storage and fabrication

2.64 MB

Download
Display AddressBanora Point, NSW

PO Box 345

07 5523 2335
