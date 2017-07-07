Reynodual non-combustible cladding

Reynodual® is a pre-painted double sheet aluminium panel for facades with high technical, visual and environmentally friendly requirements. It offers the possibility of creating complex shapes for an attractive and creative appearance.

Consisting of two aluminium sheets bonded together with a total thickness of 3mm, Reynodual® guarantees good wind resistance and meets the stringent fire-protection requirements of EN 13501-1, class A2 and AS1530.1.