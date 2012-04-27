Retractable Pergolas from Ozsun Shade Systems



Suntech Retractable Pergola Awnings

100% Waterproof Mehrler Valmex PVC Coated Membrane available in blockout or translucent shades



Covers areas of up to 130 square meters

Optional integrated lighting feature available

A press of the button will simply extend or retract the awning

The 6061 grade aluminum extrusions are powder coated and all of the nuts and bolts are marine grade 316 stainless steel

E ureka Conservatory Awnings

Fabric retracts onto a roller

Able to withstand wind speeds of up to 49km/hr

An extensive range of fabric and frame colours to choose from

A simple button press will retract or extend the Eureka Awning with ease

Smaller awnings can be manually operated

Designed in Italy, fabricated in Australia

Ozsun offer two types of Retractable Roof Awnings ideal for both commercial and residential applications.With these retractable awnings the fabric is folded back in pleats and can withstand speeds of up to 117 km/hr.Designed to sit above glass roofs and pergolas but can be fitted using posts to create a retractable pergola awning.Sunlux Retractable Roof Awnings provide protection from the sun and rain and are designed to withstand strong winds.