Retractable Pergolas from Ozsun Shade Systems
Last Updated on 27 Apr 2012
Sunlux Retractable Pergola and Eureka Conservatory Awnings are a European designed product made to withstand strong winds.
Overview
Description
Ozsun offer two types of Retractable Roof Awnings ideal for both commercial and residential applications.
Suntech Retractable Pergola Awnings
With these retractable awnings the fabric is folded back in pleats and can withstand speeds of up to 117 km/hr.
Designed to sit above glass roofs and pergolas but can be fitted using posts to create a retractable pergola awning.
- 100% Waterproof Mehrler Valmex PVC Coated Membrane available in blockout or translucent shades
- Covers areas of up to 130 square meters
- Optional integrated lighting feature available
- A press of the button will simply extend or retract the awning
- The 6061 grade aluminum extrusions are powder coated and all of the nuts and bolts are marine grade 316 stainless steel
- Fabric retracts onto a roller
- Able to withstand wind speeds of up to 49km/hr
- An extensive range of fabric and frame colours to choose from
- A simple button press will retract or extend the Eureka Awning with ease
- Smaller awnings can be manually operated
- The 6061 grade aluminium extrusions are powder coated and all of the nuts and bolts are marine grade 316 stainless steel
- Designed in Italy, fabricated in Australia