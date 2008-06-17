Retractable Awnings from Aluxor Awning Systems

Aluxor provide a range of retractable awnings for commercial and residential applications. Aluxor Awning Systems is a specialist manufacturer of premium, high quality folding arm, conservatory and vertical screens, serving customers in Australia for over 20 years.



Aluxor products combine precision German engineering with local expertise and product knowledge, tailored for Australian conditions.



High quality retractable awning systems

Short lead times

Technical support

Premium Quality

Custom Powdercoating

High grade materials of uncompromising quality

Using the best materials, Aluxor produce custom made awnings that are widely recognised as stylish, innovative and highly reliable, backed by a 5 year warranty.



Their products are used extensively throughout Australia in commercial, retail and residential applications and as a local producer Aluxor provide prompt service and after sales support.



Aluxor commercial awnings are available through an extensive network of experienced Authorised Distributors that are directly supported by Aluxor.