Stylish retractable awnings
Commercial and residential retractable awnings
Innovative and reliable retractable awning systems

Retractable Awnings from Aluxor Awning Systems

Last Updated on 17 Jun 2008

Aluxor provide retractable awnings types such as conservatory, vertical and folding awnings of high quality and are custom made.

Aluxor provide a range of retractable awnings for commercial and residential applications. Aluxor Awning Systems is a specialist manufacturer of premium, high quality folding arm, conservatory and vertical screens, serving customers in Australia for over 20 years.

Aluxor products combine precision German engineering with local expertise and product knowledge, tailored for Australian conditions.

High quality retractable awning systems

  • Short lead times
  • Technical support
  • Premium Quality
  • Custom Powdercoating
  • High grade materials of uncompromising quality

Using the best materials, Aluxor produce custom made awnings that are widely recognised as stylish, innovative and highly reliable, backed by a 5 year warranty.

Their products are used extensively throughout Australia in commercial, retail and residential applications and as a local producer Aluxor provide prompt service and after sales support.

Aluxor commercial awnings are available through an extensive network of experienced Authorised Distributors that are directly supported by Aluxor.

Aluxor Retractable Awnings Components

437.59 KB

Display AddressBrookvale, NSW

Unit 19 9 Powells Rd

02 9907 2211
