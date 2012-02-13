Retractable Awnings by Helioscreen Australia and New Zealand

Helioscreen extend outdoor living and entertaining areas by providing an extensive range of Helioshade articulated arm awnings, compact Varioscreen roof systems or the self supporting Vario-pergola systems.

Helioscreen Awnings are been designed to withstand tough weather conditions all year round



Reduce the sun's penetrating rays and absorb the heat

Available in over 100 fabric colours and patterns with UV resistant materials to compliment any external façade

High grade aluminium and rust proof Helioshade articulated arm awnings

Incorporates rust proof A2 steel components

Fitted with four tear resistant stainless steel cables within the articulated arm to ensure perfect functioning and longer lasting trouble free operation

Multiflex 4 cable arm system is the strongest of its kind on the market.

The arm system is optimised for long lasting tautness of the fabric under extended heavy use and is also Rated 6 on Beaufort wind scale (39-49km/h)

Multitude of variations available with the maximum projection 4m, maximum width up to 7m, awning pitch set between 0 and 40 degrees and optional retractable valance up to 1.6m drop

Retractable Varioscreen Sunroof system allows natural light through while eliminating glare and heat

Allows flexibility and freedom to enjoy light filled spaces without having to fight the glare and heat of the sun

Ensures the view and exterior of the building are not compromised

Available for existing pergolas and flat/sloping glass areas

Now available in non transparent fabric

Self supporting Vario-Pergola system are lightweight, robust and more flexible than traditional conservatory or winter garden awning products

No need for a classical substructure as it supports itself on 60x60mm square front posts

Ideal for outdoor living areas including decks and courtyards

Easily installed with wall or ceiling brackets

Comes standard with water gutters and side channels to beat light rainfall

Helioscreen's awnings are all designed with fully automated sun and wind sensors and also are available with a handy remote control.