Retaining Walls, Concrete Crib And Sleeper Wall Systems by Concrib

Concrib provides a range of retaining wall systems for industrial, commercial and residential applications.



Stylish and long lasting retaining walls

Fully engineered systems complying to Australian Standards AS 3600 for concrete products and AS 4678 Earth Retaining Structures

Concrib offers a complete design/construct/certify service

Concrib concrete retaining walls, look great, won’t rot and last a lifetime

Concrib concrete walls are impervious to termites and vermin

Concrete and sleeper retaining wall systems for industrial, commercial and residential sub-divisions

Infrastructure developments

Roadworks

Bridge abutments

Noise Barriers

Mining infrastructure

Recent Projects involving Concribs Retaining Walls

7.5m x 150m Crib retaining wall, Paradise Road Interchange Logan Motorway, Qld

Concrete sleeper retaining walls Alma Heights Residential subdivision, Qld

Rock-Fall Netting Protection, Keperra, Qld

Rock-mattress and gabion protection, South McLean Weir, Qld

Bridge abutment interlocking blockwork protection, Caboolture Bypass, Qld

Concrib retaining walls are available in a range of colours and finishes and can be constructed up to 10 metres high.