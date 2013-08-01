Retaining Walls, Concrete Crib And Sleeper Wall Systems by Concrib
Retaining Walls are dependable noise barrier, excellent for on going traffics, highways, motorways, bridges and neighbours.
Overview
Description
Concrib provides a range of retaining wall systems for industrial, commercial and residential applications.
Stylish and long lasting retaining walls
- Fully engineered systems complying to Australian Standards AS 3600 for concrete products and AS 4678 Earth Retaining Structures
- Concrib offers a complete design/construct/certify service
- Concrib concrete retaining walls, look great, won’t rot and last a lifetime
- Concrib concrete walls are impervious to termites and vermin
Concrete and sleeper retaining wall systems for industrial, commercial and residential sub-divisions
- Infrastructure developments
- Roadworks
- Bridge abutments
- Noise Barriers
- Mining infrastructure
Recent Projects involving Concribs Retaining Walls
- 7.5m x 150m Crib retaining wall, Paradise Road Interchange Logan Motorway, Qld
- Concrete sleeper retaining walls Alma Heights Residential subdivision, Qld
- Rock-Fall Netting Protection, Keperra, Qld
- Rock-mattress and gabion protection, South McLean Weir, Qld
- Bridge abutment interlocking blockwork protection, Caboolture Bypass, Qld
Concrib retaining walls are available in a range of colours and finishes and can be constructed up to 10 metres high.