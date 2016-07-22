Logo
BoscoLighting Pty Ltd
Flush Mount Kit with WAJ2 Downlight
Resizing and Flush Mounting Kits Downlights
Resizing and flush mounting kits downlights before and after
Resizing and Flush Mounting Kits Downlights Kitchen Lighting
Resizing and flush mounting kits for downlights

Last Updated on 22 Jul 2016

BoscoLighting is introducing a downlight accessory that transforms your downlight to be fit-in existing cutouts or finished completely flush with the surrounding surface to provide minimal impact on architectural finishes.

Overview
Description

Hole Resizer

With our LED Hole Resizer, there’s no need to pull your existing ceiling apart. We supply & fit LED downlights that fit almost any existing size or shape cutout. Resizing becomes easier with the kit!

Resizing holes from larger halogen and incandescent holes to common LED sizes (120-150mm to 74, 84, 94, 104mm), for holes smaller than this, it is best to enlarge the hole and expose fresh Gyprock.
It can also work as a downlight hole repair kit, a cost-effective way to patch the existing cutouts, improving the look of plaster ceilings.

Flush Mount Kit

Flush Mount Kit enables downlights to be installed flush with the ceiling, providing truly trimless elegant finish. Best suited for rooms with minimalist design features, it can also be very practical for places where you don’t want the attention diverted to bumps on the ceiling.

Available Products:

  • Plaster Hole Resize Kit/Downlight Ceiling Hole Repair Kit: BLTK-RESZ-140
  • Flush Mount Kit (plus compatible downlight): BLTK-WAJ2-12 + BLDL-WAJ2-12

For more information, please visit our website and we are happy to hear from you to discuss your lighting needs.

Contact
Display AddressAlexandria, NSW

Unit 11 95 Burrows Road

02 8964 8485
