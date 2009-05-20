Resilmount Sound Isolation Mounts, Brackets and Handers for Walls and Ceilings
Resilmount’s Clips, Brackets and Mounts are used for sound isolation, made from thermoplastic rubber and are more absorbent than regular rubber
Overview
Description
As sound isolation specialists, Resilmount have released a new range of patented, cost effective, sound isolation system for the wall and ceiling industry, increasing sound control.
Thermoplastic Rubber with Unique Absorbing Characteristics
As result of its strong column design, the Resilmount sound isolation systems provide a small percentage of contact surface area with the structure or substrate it is fixed to, aiding in the absorption and break up of airborne sound at its transfer point.
- Resilient mounts and clips suit standard furring channels and top cross rails
- Contractors only have to replace standard direct fixing clips
- Extremely effective acoustic control systems as they isolate the system from the building structure
- Custom made assemblies and brackets are available at short lead times, to suit project specifications
Effective Sound Isolation with Resilmount's Clips Range
- M237R - Direct Fixing Furring Channel Mounts
- MBFR and MBFR6 - Adjustable Direct Fix Furring Channel Mounts
- M96R - Furring Channel to Purlin Mounts
- M48R and M48R6 - Resilient Mount Right Angle Brackets
- M24R - Resilient Joiner Brackets
- M50R - Resilient Isolation Hangers