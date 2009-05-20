Resilmount Sound Isolation Mounts, Brackets and Handers for Walls and Ceilings

Thermoplastic Rubber with Unique Absorbing Characteristics





Resilient mounts and clips suit standard furring channels and top cross rails

Contractors only have to replace standard direct fixing clips

Extremely effective acoustic control systems as they isolate the system from the building structure

Custom made assemblies and brackets are available at short lead times, to suit project specifications

Effective Sound Isolation with Resilmount's Clips Range





M237R - Direct Fixing Furring Channel Mounts

- Direct Fixing Furring Channel Mounts MBFR and MBFR6 - Adjustable Direct Fix Furring Channel Mounts

and - Adjustable Direct Fix Furring Channel Mounts M96R - Furring Channel to Purlin Mounts

- Furring Channel to Purlin Mounts M48R and M48R6 - Resilient Mount Right Angle Brackets

and - Resilient Mount Right Angle Brackets M24R - Resilient Joiner Brackets

Resilient Joiner Brackets M50R - Resilient Isolation Hangers Resilmount's Exceptional Sound Proofing and Sound Barriers





As sound isolation specialists, Resilmount have released a new range of patented, cost effective, sound isolation system for the wall and ceiling industry, increasing sound control.As result of its strong column design, the Resilmount sound isolation systems provide a small percentage of contact surface area with the structure or substrate it is fixed to, aiding in the absorption and break up of airborne sound at its transfer point.