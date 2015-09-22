Resilient contract rubber flooring for commercial applications

Logo
Last Updated on 22 Sep 2015

From Spectrum comes a collection of rubber flooring products that are perfect for a range of different applications.

Overview
Description

From Spectrum comes a collection of rubber flooring products that are perfect for a range of different applications.

Safe and easy-to-install, this range of rubber flooring is safe for the environment at every stage of its life, from production to storage all the way through to eventual disposal.

Features and Benefits

  • GECA certified
  • Sound-absorbent
  • Flexible and resilient
  • Wide range of styles, patterns, textures and colours to choose from
  • Easy-to-maintain

All products meet or exceed ISO, EN and other international standards for integrity in production and products.

Eco-friendly and durable, Spectrum’s range of rubber flooring products are designed for optimum performance.

Contact
Display AddressMile End, SA

393 South Rd

1800 888 256
