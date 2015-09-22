Resilient contract rubber flooring for commercial applications

From Spectrum comes a collection of rubber flooring products that are perfect for a range of different applications.

Safe and easy-to-install, this range of rubber flooring is safe for the environment at every stage of its life, from production to storage all the way through to eventual disposal.

Features and Benefits

GECA certified

Sound-absorbent

Flexible and resilient

Wide range of styles, patterns, textures and colours to choose from

Easy-to-maintain

All products meet or exceed ISO, EN and other international standards for integrity in production and products.

Eco-friendly and durable, Spectrum’s range of rubber flooring products are designed for optimum performance.