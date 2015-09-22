Resilient contract rubber flooring for commercial applications
Last Updated on 22 Sep 2015
From Spectrum comes a collection of rubber flooring products that are perfect for a range of different applications.
Overview
Safe and easy-to-install, this range of rubber flooring is safe for the environment at every stage of its life, from production to storage all the way through to eventual disposal.
Features and Benefits
- GECA certified
- Sound-absorbent
- Flexible and resilient
- Wide range of styles, patterns, textures and colours to choose from
- Easy-to-maintain
All products meet or exceed ISO, EN and other international standards for integrity in production and products.
Eco-friendly and durable, Spectrum’s range of rubber flooring products are designed for optimum performance.