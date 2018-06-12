Gardenstone
Last Updated on 12 Jun 2018
Gardenstone Wall Blocks were developed from our larger Norfolk Wall blocks for smaller residential projects where ease of construction and cost are more important.
Overview
Description
Gardenstone Wall Blocks were developed from our larger Norfolk Wall blocks for smaller residential projects where ease of construction and cost are more important. To make them lighter and easier to handle Gardenstone™ blocks are nearly 60% smaller than the Norfolk and hollow except for the capping blocks which are solid.
The smaller size of the Gardenstone™ blocks makes them ideal for lower retaining walls, garden edging and tighter curves.