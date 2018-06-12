Logo
Supplier Image
Baines Masonry Blocks
Detailed image of masonry blocks used for garden bed edging
Detailed profile image of garden bed with grey masonry blocks
Grey masonry blocks around garden edging
Grey retaining wall with garden beds
Outdoor garden gravel path bordered by masonry blocks
Gardenstone

Last Updated on 12 Jun 2018

Gardenstone Wall Blocks were developed from our larger Norfolk Wall blocks for smaller residential projects where ease of construction and cost are more important.

Description

Gardenstone Wall Blocks were developed from our larger Norfolk Wall blocks for smaller residential projects where ease of construction and cost are more important. To make them lighter and easier to handle Gardenstone™ blocks are nearly 60% smaller than the Norfolk and hollow except for the capping blocks which are solid.

The smaller size of the Gardenstone™ blocks makes them ideal for lower retaining walls, garden edging and tighter curves.

Contact
Display AddressAppin, NSW

900 Wilton Rd

02 4631 1383
