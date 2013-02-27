Residential Fence Panel Walls and Privacy Systems from Wallmark

Excellent acoustic sound reductions

Fast, mess free installation with no strip footings

No masonry cracks

Aluminium post and capping- for corrosion resistance

Avoid heat transfer with insulated wall panels

Fire and termite resistant

Smooth wall surface allowing for several different coating options

Superior corrosion resistant aluminium wall systems from Wallmark are available in an impressive range of styles including economical streamlined finishes for high density areas and modern appeal, to prestige large posts replicating masonry walls.Features and benefits include:

Domestic and commercial sound control and privacy screening

Evowall is an ideal solution for domestic sound control requirements, with corrosion resistant aluminium posts and capping available in a wide range of coatings and colours. For sites exposed to high wind and cyclones a heavy duty post option is readily available

Prestige styling for urban areas such as commercial properties, park lands and residential premises. These wall panels are set between large pillar style posts, with a variety of cappings available Vistawall DIY privacy screening for shielding around BBQ areas, patios, windows and other unsightly items such as air- conditioning systems, hot water units, bins

The range of Fencing and Wall Panels from Wallmark require minimal maintenance, are easy to install and are available in a wide variety of styles, making them the logical solution for your residential wall system requirements.