Evowall Residential Fence Panels
Urbanwall Residential Privacy Systems
Vistawall Privacy Fencing and Screening
Evowall Sleek Alloy Systems

Residential Fence Panel Walls and Privacy Systems from Wallmark

Last Updated on 27 Feb 2013

Fencing and wall panels for residential privacy fencing, simple maintenance and easy to install

Overview
Description
Superior corrosion resistant aluminium wall systems from Wallmark are available in an impressive range of styles including economical streamlined finishes for high density areas and modern appeal, to prestige large posts replicating masonry walls.

Excellent acoustic sound reductions
Features and benefits include:
  • Fast, mess free installation with no strip footings
  • No masonry cracks
  • Aluminium post and capping- for corrosion resistance
  • Avoid heat transfer with insulated wall panels
  • Fire and termite resistant
  • Smooth wall surface allowing for several different coating options

Domestic and commercial sound control and privacy screening

  • Evowall is an ideal solution for domestic sound control requirements, with corrosion resistant aluminium posts and capping available in a wide range of coatings and colours. For sites exposed to high wind and cyclones a heavy duty post option is readily available
  • Urbanwall Prestige styling for urban areas such as commercial properties, park lands and residential premises. These wall panels are set between large pillar style posts, with a variety of cappings available
  • Vistawall DIY privacy screening for shielding around BBQ areas, patios, windows and other unsightly items such as air- conditioning systems, hot water units, bins
The range of Fencing and Wall Panels from Wallmark require minimal maintenance, are easy to install and are available in a wide variety of styles, making them the logical solution for your residential wall system requirements.
Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Wallmark Fence Panel Solutions Brochure

3.41 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressNSW

Level 32 1 Market Street

02 9221 6062
Display AddressAlbury, NSW

80 Catherine Cresent

02 6057 7600
Display AddressPinelands, NT

Lot 3133 Stuart Hway

08 8351 6688
Display AddressMaryborough, QLD

54-56 Industrial Ave

1300 925 562
Display AddressEdwardstown, SA

5-7 Lindfield Ave

08 8351 6688
Display AddressMoonah, TAS

98 Gormanston Road

03 6272 1691
Display AddressWerribee, VIC

5 Riverside Avenue

03 9416 8277
Display AddressMaddington, WA

573 Bickley Road

08 9493 0104
