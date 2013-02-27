Residential Fence Panel Walls and Privacy Systems from Wallmark
Last Updated on 27 Feb 2013
Fencing and wall panels for residential privacy fencing, simple maintenance and easy to install
Overview
Description
Superior corrosion resistant aluminium wall systems from Wallmark are available in an impressive range of styles including economical streamlined finishes for high density areas and modern appeal, to prestige large posts replicating masonry walls.
Excellent acoustic sound reductions
Features and benefits include:
Excellent acoustic sound reductions
Features and benefits include:
- Fast, mess free installation with no strip footings
- No masonry cracks
- Aluminium post and capping- for corrosion resistance
- Avoid heat transfer with insulated wall panels
- Fire and termite resistant
- Smooth wall surface allowing for several different coating options
Domestic and commercial sound control and privacy screening
- Evowall is an ideal solution for domestic sound control requirements, with corrosion resistant aluminium posts and capping available in a wide range of coatings and colours. For sites exposed to high wind and cyclones a heavy duty post option is readily available
- Urbanwall Prestige styling for urban areas such as commercial properties, park lands and residential premises. These wall panels are set between large pillar style posts, with a variety of cappings available
- Vistawall DIY privacy screening for shielding around BBQ areas, patios, windows and other unsightly items such as air- conditioning systems, hot water units, bins
Downloads
Contact
Display AddressNSW
Level 32 1 Market Street02 9221 6062
Display AddressAlbury, NSW
80 Catherine Cresent02 6057 7600
Display AddressPinelands, NT
Lot 3133 Stuart Hway08 8351 6688
Display AddressMaryborough, QLD
54-56 Industrial Ave1300 925 562
Display AddressEdwardstown, SA
5-7 Lindfield Ave08 8351 6688
Display AddressMoonah, TAS
98 Gormanston Road03 6272 1691
Display AddressWerribee, VIC
5 Riverside Avenue03 9416 8277
Display AddressMaddington, WA
573 Bickley Road08 9493 0104