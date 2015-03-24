Resene GP Metal all-purpose Primer

Logo
Resene Paints (Australia) Ltd
Resene GP Metal Primer.
Last Updated on 24 Mar 2015

Resene’s GP Metal Primer is an all-purpose primer for exterior and interior metals.

Overview
Description

Resene’s GP Metal Primer is an all-purpose primer for exterior and interior metals.

Specially developed for priming a broad range of new and weathered metals, the Resene GP Metal Primer is typically used over:

  • Aluminium
  • Galvanising
  • Repaints
  • Steel
  • Zincalume

Ideal over new metals and mild to moderately rusted surfaces, Resene’s GP Metal Primer can be applied over red rust, zinc oxide and white rust – all which occur on galvanised steel and zinc.

For the ultimate performance, ensure that surfaces are degreased and all salt and loose corrosion is removed before finishing.

Easy to apply and thick in texture, the Resene GP Metal Primer promotes the perfect protection in just one coat.

