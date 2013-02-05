Logo
RendeX is ideal for various fixing applications including direct fix and cavity
RendeX® External Cladding Panels from Prestige Wall Systems

Last Updated on 05 Feb 2013

RendeX® External Cladding is constructed of M-Grade expanded polystyrene and coated with polymer-modified render providing a lightweight solution to paneling.

Overview
Description
Prestige Wall Systems provide the lightweight RendeX® Panels which are constructed of M-Grade expanded polystyrene and coated with polymer-modified render and alkaline-resistant fibreglass mesh which is secured to the exterior wall surface.

Durable and crack resistant surface for long term durability
  • The Rendex® system consists of a base coat render of 3-5mm thick which is applied to the entire all area and followed by a finish coast which provides a durable and crack-resistant surface
  • RendeX® External Cladding Systems are fully BCA Compliant and consist of the RendeX® Panel, coated with a decorative and protective finish
  • Available in 1.2m x2.4m sheets in a variety of thicknesses to suit your applications
Ideal for various fixing applications including direct fix and cavity
  • The Rendex® External Cladding System may be installed by direct fix as well as a cavity system on battens
  • Rendex® lends the appearance of a rendered brick wall without the associated weight and costs
  • Strong and durable construction with excellent design flexibility
  • Rendex® may be fashioned to resemble virtually any shape or design and is available an impressive range of colours
Rendex® delivers excellent energy efficiency benefits
  • Due to its impressive insulation capabilities of the Rendex® External Cladding System, it is possible to specify lower capacity air conditioning and heating equipment without compromising interior comfort
  • Rendex® insulates outside the structure resulting in the stabilisation of the interior environments and a reduction on energy consumption
  • Rendex® can reduce air filtration by up to 55% compared to conventional wood or brick
The RendeX® Panel has been tested in accordance with AS/NZS4284 weatherproofing standards.
Downloads
DrawingBrochure
RendeX External Cladding System Technical Manual

2.46 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressKilkenny, SA

24 Humphries Tce

1300 663 118
Display AddressCampbellfield, VIC

11 A Salvator Drive

