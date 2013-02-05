RendeX® External Cladding Panels from Prestige Wall Systems



Durable and crack resistant surface for long term durability

The Rendex® system consists of a base coat render of 3-5mm thick which is applied to the entire all area and followed by a finish coast which provides a durable and crack-resistant surface

RendeX® External Cladding Systems are fully BCA Compliant and consist of the RendeX® Panel, coated with a decorative and protective finish

Available in 1.2m x2.4m sheets in a variety of thicknesses to suit your applications

Ideal for various fixing applications including direct fix and cavity

The Rendex® External Cladding System may be installed by direct fix as well as a cavity system on battens

Rendex® lends the appearance of a rendered brick wall without the associated weight and costs

Strong and durable construction with excellent design flexibility

Rendex® may be fashioned to resemble virtually any shape or design and is available an impressive range of colours

Rendex® delivers excellent energy efficiency benefits

Due to its impressive insulation capabilities of the Rendex® External Cladding System, it is possible to specify lower capacity air conditioning and heating equipment without compromising interior comfort

Rendex® insulates outside the structure resulting in the stabilisation of the interior environments and a reduction on energy consumption

Rendex® can reduce air filtration by up to 55% compared to conventional wood or brick

Prestige Wall Systems provide the lightweight RendeX® Panels which are constructed of M-Grade expanded polystyrene and coated with polymer-modified render and alkaline-resistant fibreglass mesh which is secured to the exterior wall surface.The RendeX® Panel has been tested in accordance with AS/NZS4284 weatherproofing standards.