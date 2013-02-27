Rejuvenate, Open-up and Create Space With Glass Panelled Hinged Doors From Trend
Last Updated on 27 Feb 2013
Complement your interiors with space creating hinged doors from Trend
Overview
Traditional hinged doors don't have to be ordinary with Trend Windows and Doors' range of aluminium and timber frames that create a spacious look and enhance the beautiful interiors of your home.
Trend Hinged Doors are available in quality aluminium or timber with a variety of glazing options to suit your design and practicality needs. The combination of a floor to ceiling fixed glass panel in a solid frame means you can enjoy full expansive views even with your door closed!
Trend Hinged Doors are available in the following ranges:
CRESTLITE® Quantum Hinge Doors
Crestlite® Quantum is suitable for high end apartments, shop-fronts and office spaces that want a commercial look that is contemporary, practical and durable. Crestlite® Quantum Hinge Doors are available in a range of hinged options, such as inwards, outwards or both.
QUANTUM® Hinge Doors with Designer Hardware
Quantum® Hinge Doors can be designed featuring either a single door or a pair of doors with a combination of aluminium and glass, or you can create classic bar layout style for a traditional or contemporary look. Quantum® Hinge Doors have an adjustable lift off hinge that allows the user to adjust the doors vertically and horizontally by up to 3mm.
WESTERN RED CEDAR Hinge Doors
Western Red Cedar Hinge Doors are suitable for residential homes that prefer the classic look and warmth of natural timber. Traditional timber frames, fitted with a glass panel help to open up your living space and improve the appearance of your home.
MERANTI Hinge Doors
Rejuvenate the look and feel of your home with Meranti Hinge Doors which are available in double glazed for added security and energy efficiency.
All Trend Windows and Doors' Hinge Doors are available with energy saving Thermalshield® glazing and SoundMizer® acoustic solutions.
