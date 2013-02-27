Logo
Rejuvenate, Open-up and Create Space With Glass Panelled Hinged Doors From Trend
Last Updated on 27 Feb 2013

Complement your interiors with space creating hinged doors from Trend

Overview
Description

Traditional hinged doors don't have to be ordinary with Trend Windows and Doors' range of aluminium and timber frames that create a spacious look and enhance the beautiful interiors of your home.

Trend Hinged Doors are available in quality aluminium or timber with a variety of glazing options to suit your design and practicality needs. The combination of a floor to ceiling fixed glass panel in a solid frame means you can enjoy full expansive views even with your door closed!

Trend Hinged Doors are available in the following ranges:

CRESTLITE® Quantum Hinge Doors

Crestlite® Quantum is suitable for high end apartments, shop-fronts and office spaces that want a commercial look that is contemporary, practical and durable. Crestlite® Quantum Hinge Doors are available in a range of hinged options, such as inwards, outwards or both.

QUANTUM® Hinge Doors with Designer Hardware

Quantum® Hinge Doors can be designed featuring either a single door or a pair of doors with a combination of aluminium and glass, or you can create classic bar layout style for a traditional or contemporary look. Quantum® Hinge Doors have an adjustable lift off hinge that allows the user to adjust the doors vertically and horizontally by up to 3mm.

WESTERN RED CEDAR Hinge Doors

Western Red Cedar Hinge Doors are suitable for residential homes that prefer the classic look and warmth of natural timber. Traditional timber frames, fitted with a glass panel help to open up your living space and improve the appearance of your home.

MERANTI Hinge Doors

Rejuvenate the look and feel of your home with Meranti Hinge Doors which are available in double glazed for added security and energy efficiency.

All Trend Windows and Doors' Hinge Doors are available with energy saving Thermalshield® glazing and SoundMizer® acoustic solutions.

Contact
Display AddressGirraween, NSW

44-52 Mandoon Rd

13 72 74
Office AddressHume, ACT

74 Sheppard St

13 72 74
Office AddressCardiff, NSW

56-60 Munibung Road

13 72 74
Office AddressChatswood, NSW

Unit 3, 384 Eastern Valley Way

13 72 74
Office AddressDubbo, NSW

1/55 Douglas Mawson Drive

02 6884 4055
Office AddressOurimbah, NSW

5 Catamaran Road

13 72 74
Office AddressPort Macquarie, NSW

5 Merrigal Road

02 6581 5100
Office AddressSouth Nowra, NSW

Unit 1A, 175 Princess Highway

02 4423 1500
Office AddressTamworth, NSW

7-11 Hume Road

13 72 74
Office AddressCaboolture, QLD

27-43 Skyreach Street

07 5428 9200
Office AddressOrmeau, QLD

134 Lahrs Road

13 72 74
Office AddressUrangan, QLD

6 Miller Street

07 4125 3188
Office AddressSpreyton, TAS

14 Kelcey Tier Road

03 6427 3166
Office AddressBallarat, VIC

72-74 Main Road

03 5338 7837
Office AddressBayswater, VIC

92 Canterbury Road

13 72 74
Office AddressHawthorn, VIC

192 Burwood Road

03 9214 4000
Office AddressSeaford, VIC

36 Oliphant Way

03 9770 8888
Postal AddressWarana, QLD

Unit 1/23 Premier Circuit

13 72 74
Postal AddressRegency Park, SA

15-17 Indama St

13 72 74
Postal AddressWest Heidelberg, VIC

633 Waterdale Road

13 72 74
