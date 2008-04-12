Regal Grass Premium Synthetic Landscaping Grass



Applications

Domestic landscaping, lawns, rooftop gardens, rooftop terraces, balconies, poolside, commercial & business landscaping.



Recent Projects

NSW - Bondi, Rosebay, VIC – Beaumaris, All backyard lawns.



Colours and Finishes

Dark, Medium and Light green grass colours; 100% patented v-shaped blade fibres, dark brown sand infil, for that natural look.



General Advantages

Minimal maintenance; Perfect for shaded and sun drenched areas; Ideal for all climates – hot and dry or cold and rainy; Will only be installed by qualified specialists; Will be supplied with special coloured sand for that natural finish; Scientifically tested; Stronger than ordinary grass; Life expectancy of more than 10 years; Also suitable for government and commercial application; Specially developed by Landscape Solutions B.V. in collaboration with the world leader in synthetic grass fibre production TenCate.

