Redefining space with Common Thread Point 3
Last Updated on 20 Sep 2016
Overview
With a mix of randomness and unique patterning, the Common Thread collection gives designers endless opportunities to define areas within commercial offices, education precincts and hospitality environments. The collection comprises of six colourways (featuring an added colour accent) in three distinct pattern scales.
The Point 3 design offers a small scale pattern, with intricate lines and detail.
Features
- Additional accent tiles in each colourway, perfect for wayfinding
- Use pattern scale transition to define areas within commercial offices, education precincts and hospitality environments
- Select colour lines stocked and ready for installation
Benefits
- Advanced B2™ PVC-free, moisture barrier backing system
- Milliken Certified Wear-On® Nylon Type 6,6
- All accents match to a solid colour coordinate tile from the Formwork 2.0 collection