Redefining space with Common Thread Point 3

With a mix of randomness and unique patterning, the Common Thread collection gives designers endless opportunities to define areas within commercial offices, education precincts and hospitality environments. The collection comprises of six colourways (featuring an added colour accent) in three distinct pattern scales.

The Point 3 design offers a small scale pattern, with intricate lines and detail.

Features

Additional accent tiles in each colourway, perfect for wayfinding

Use pattern scale transition to define areas within commercial offices, education precincts and hospitality environments

Select colour lines stocked and ready for installation

Benefits