Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Phoenix Tapware-Archive
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Stylish 'Gloss' Range from Phoenix Tapware
Gloss Basin Mixer
Gloss Shower Wall Mixer
Gloss Wall Basin Bath Set
Stylish 'Gloss' Range from Phoenix Tapware
Gloss Basin Mixer
Gloss Shower Wall Mixer
Gloss Wall Basin Bath Set

Redefine your Kitchen or Bathroom with Phoenix Tapware's 'Gloss' Range

Last Updated on 18 Oct 2011

The 'Gloss' Range from Phoenix Tapware provides stylish mixers for the modern bathroom.

Overview
Description

With a signature reputation for excellence and an integrated approach, Phoenix redefines the industry of three dimensional tapware with its new Gloss range.

Enhancing kitchens and bathrooms with stylish tapware
With its luminous body and stylish appearance, the Gloss range highlights and accentuates its surrounding living space, making it a fashionable must for any modern bathroom.

  • Premium Chrome Taps
  • 15 years manufactures warranty
  • WELS certified
  • Artistic Design

Mixers for the modern bathroom
Basin Mixer | GS770 CHR - 6 star - 3.5 lt/min
Shower / Wall Mixer | GS780 CHR
Shower / Bath Diverter Mixer | GS791 CHR
Wall Basin / Bath Outlet | GS774 CHR – GS776 CHR - 6 star - 3.5 lt/min
Wall Basin / Bath Set | GS785 CHR – GS783 CHR - 6 star - 3.5 lt/min

Phoenix Tapware has been producing high quality, distinctive tapware and bathroom accessories since 1989, and with the new Gloss range continue leading with innovative design and highly marketable products.

Contact
Display AddressBayswater, VIC

926 Mountain Highway

03 9780 4200
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap