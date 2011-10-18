Redefine your Kitchen or Bathroom with Phoenix Tapware's 'Gloss' Range
The 'Gloss' Range from Phoenix Tapware provides stylish mixers for the modern bathroom.
Overview
With a signature reputation for excellence and an integrated approach, Phoenix redefines the industry of three dimensional tapware with its new Gloss range.
Enhancing kitchens and bathrooms with stylish tapware
With its luminous body and stylish appearance, the Gloss range highlights and accentuates its surrounding living space, making it a fashionable must for any modern bathroom.
- Premium Chrome Taps
- 15 years manufactures warranty
- WELS certified
- Artistic Design
Mixers for the modern bathroom
Basin Mixer | GS770 CHR - 6 star - 3.5 lt/min
Shower / Wall Mixer | GS780 CHR
Shower / Bath Diverter Mixer | GS791 CHR
Wall Basin / Bath Outlet | GS774 CHR – GS776 CHR - 6 star - 3.5 lt/min
Wall Basin / Bath Set | GS785 CHR – GS783 CHR - 6 star - 3.5 lt/min
Phoenix Tapware has been producing high quality, distinctive tapware and bathroom accessories since 1989, and with the new Gloss range continue leading with innovative design and highly marketable products.