Redefine your Kitchen or Bathroom with Phoenix Tapware's 'Gloss' Range

With a signature reputation for excellence and an integrated approach, Phoenix redefines the industry of three dimensional tapware with its new Gloss range.



Enhancing kitchens and bathrooms with stylish tapware

With its luminous body and stylish appearance, the Gloss range highlights and accentuates its surrounding living space, making it a fashionable must for any modern bathroom.

Premium Chrome Taps

15 years manufactures warranty

WELS certified

Artistic Design

Mixers for the modern bathroom

Basin Mixer | GS770 CHR - 6 star - 3.5 lt/min

Shower / Wall Mixer | GS780 CHR

Shower / Bath Diverter Mixer | GS791 CHR

Wall Basin / Bath Outlet | GS774 CHR – GS776 CHR - 6 star - 3.5 lt/min

Wall Basin / Bath Set | GS785 CHR – GS783 CHR - 6 star - 3.5 lt/min



Phoenix Tapware has been producing high quality, distinctive tapware and bathroom accessories since 1989, and with the new Gloss range continue leading with innovative design and highly marketable products.

