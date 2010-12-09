Recopol™ has achieved the Gold Plus Ecospecifier Green Tag™
Last Updated on 09 Dec 2010
Sustainable furniture for commercial and residential furniture applications
Wharington is pleased to announce that Recopol™ mouldings have received the Green Tag™ certification from the global environmental label Ecospecifier.
Ecospecifier has given the Recopol™ recycled plastic mouldings a Gold Plus rating, achieving Certification of Level A for the Green Building Council of Australia Green Star calculator.
Wharington have developed a smarter, safer and cleaner way to frame upholstered furniture.
Recycled plastic shells used for greater efficiency
For eco-efficient and cleaner manufacturing, Recopol™ recycled engineering grade plastic shells to replace timber framing, reduce labour production times, lower the volume of materials required and minimise the use of glues and waste generated during production.
Wharington manufactures a range of stock Recopol™ shells and custom shells can be produced to specification, with in-house engineering production facilities, tooling costs are kept low.
Manufacturing Advantages of Recopol™ Shells
- Producing furniture with Recopol™ enables safer and cleaner workplaces with reduced timber waste generated and glues used during production.
- Recopol™ has excellent staple holding and is able to be routed, drilled and holes can be cut from the shells.
- Recopol™ shells are durable and lightweight and resistant to insects, moisture and moulds. These shells are ideal for tropical environments.
- Recopol™ shells can be re-used endless times, reworked with timber hand and power tools for new furniture styles.
- Chair seats, backs and arms
- Webbing frames
- Single piece chair shells
- Tabletops and table bases
- Ottomans
- Stools and stool seats
- Lounge and Tub chair shells
- Sofa ends and segments