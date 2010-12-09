Recopol™ has achieved the Gold Plus Ecospecifier Green Tag™

Recycled plastic shells used for greater efficiency

Manufacturing Advantages of Recopol™ Shells

Producing furniture with Recopol™ enables safer and cleaner workplaces with reduced timber waste generated and glues used during production.

Recopol™ has excellent staple holding and is able to be routed, drilled and holes can be cut from the shells.

Recopol™ shells are durable and lightweight and resistant to insects, moisture and moulds. These shells are ideal for tropical environments.

Recopol™ shells can be re-used endless times, reworked with timber hand and power tools for new furniture styles.

Chair seats, backs and arms

Webbing frames

Single piece chair shells

Tabletops and table bases

Ottomans

Stools and stool seats

Lounge and Tub chair shells

Sofa ends and segments

Wharington is pleased to announce that Recopol™ mouldings have received the Green Tag™ certification from the global environmental label Ecospecifier.Ecospecifier has given the Recopol™ recycled plastic mouldings a Gold Plus rating, achieving Certification of Level A for the Green Building Council of Australia Green Star calculator.Wharington have developed a smarter, safer and cleaner way to frame upholstered furniture.For eco-efficient and cleaner manufacturing, Recopol™ recycled engineering grade plastic shells to replace timber framing, reduce labour production times, lower the volume of materials required and minimise the use of glues and waste generated during production.Wharington manufactures a range of stock Recopol™ shells and custom shells can be produced to specification, with in-house engineering production facilities, tooling costs are kept low.Wharington has an Environmental Pledge to take back their mouldings at end of life for re-manufacture, conditions apply.