Realistic Natural Timber Decors in a XTREME MATT Finish

Wilsonart’s innovative offering has now expanded with the latest release of the XTREME MATT range. Featuring 22 new realistic natural timber decors that reflect the trend in bringing nature and natural elements indoors, this product line is inspired by nature and manufactured with durability in mind.

With a strong movement towards matt finishes, the XTREME MATT range is not solely about how the product looks aesthetically but also incorporates the tactile properties and trend towards sensory immersion.

Why Choose the XTREME MATT range?

Using the latest European technologies and manufactured locally in Australia, the XTREME Matt range is:

Durable

Easy to clean and maintain

Environmentally sustainable and cost effective alternative to veneers

Easily coordinated with your choice of quality Wilsonart High Pressure Laminates and edging



This brand-new range pairs the unparalleled quality of Wilsonart laminate with authentic woodgrain decors for a remarkable look and feel.

The XTREME MATT range is available in MDF MR EO 2400 x 1200mm and can be used for both commercial and residential projects.

Our team of dedicated consultants can help simplify the specification process, saving you time and cost by providing you with the right advice and expertise for your projects.

Contact us today on marketinganz@wilsonart.com or visit www.wilsonart.com.au/xtreme-matt.