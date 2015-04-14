ReadyCork® flooring
Last Updated on 14 Apr 2015
Overview
ReadyCork® from Premium floors is their longest selling product. Since 1981, Premium Floors have been passionate about cork flooring and sharing its benefits with others.
The ReadyCork® flooring is manufactured from the bark of the cork oak tree making the process environmentally friendly and renewable as the tree does not die, but continues to re-grow bark.
Benefits of Cork Flooring:
- Warm, comfortable and quiet underfoot
- Stylish designer colours
- Hypoallergenic with low emissions
- Easy to clean
- Natural flooring solution
Highly impact resistant due to its natural memory, as well as insulation characteristics the Cork Flooring is available in both the Ambient range and the Vita range.
Innovative flooring:
- Anti-microbial treatment
- Top quality surface coating
- 25 year residential wear warranty
- Click together installation for ease
An environmentally friendly flooring solution, Premium Floors ReadyCork® Flooring is an innovative and comfortable flooring system.