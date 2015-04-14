Logo
ReadyCork® flooring

Last Updated on 14 Apr 2015

Overview
Description

ReadyCork® from Premium floors is their longest selling product. Since 1981, Premium Floors have been passionate about cork flooring and sharing its benefits with others.

The ReadyCork® flooring is manufactured from the bark of the cork oak tree making the process environmentally friendly and renewable as the tree does not die, but continues to re-grow bark.

Benefits of Cork Flooring:

  • Warm, comfortable and quiet underfoot
  • Stylish designer colours
  • Hypoallergenic with low emissions
  • Easy to clean
  • Natural flooring solution

Highly impact resistant due to its natural memory, as well as insulation characteristics the Cork Flooring is available in both the Ambient range and the Vita range.

Innovative flooring:

  • Anti-microbial treatment
  • Top quality surface coating
  • 25 year residential wear warranty
  • Click together installation for ease

An environmentally friendly flooring solution, Premium Floors ReadyCork® Flooring is an innovative and comfortable flooring system.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Premium Floors ReadyCork Ambient slip test results

173.58 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Premium Floors ReadyCork Vita Slip Test Results

175.08 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
ReadyCork® Brochure

2.74 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressDandenong South, VIC

81 - 87 South Park Drive

03 9789 0808
