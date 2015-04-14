ReadyCork® from Premium floors is their longest selling product. Since 1981, Premium Floors have been passionate about cork flooring and sharing its benefits with others.

The ReadyCork® flooring is manufactured from the bark of the cork oak tree making the process environmentally friendly and renewable as the tree does not die, but continues to re-grow bark.

Benefits of Cork Flooring:

Warm, comfortable and quiet underfoot

Stylish designer colours

Hypoallergenic with low emissions

Easy to clean

Natural flooring solution



Highly impact resistant due to its natural memory, as well as insulation characteristics the Cork Flooring is available in both the Ambient range and the Vita range.

Innovative flooring:

Anti-microbial treatment

Top quality surface coating

25 year residential wear warranty

Click together installation for ease



An environmentally friendly flooring solution, Premium Floors ReadyCork® Flooring is an innovative and comfortable flooring system.