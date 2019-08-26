Reach II® back to wall toilet suite: Rear or side entry by Kohler
The Reach compact back to wall toilet suite offers a combination of striking contemporary design coupled with practical, solution-driven features.
Overview
Description
Included Components:
- Reach II toilet pan
- Reach toilet cistern 4.5/3L.
- Optional Slim or wrap over seat
- Vario pan connector
- Fill valve for rear entry
- Rear entry water supply hose
- (pan side entry water supply hose not supplied
- 2 x pan inlet cover
- Floor fixing bolts, anchors and chrome covers
- Back to wall pan 21001A-0
- Reach tank 98773A-0
Features:
- Dual flush (4.5/3L).
- Water entry: Top left rear entry or right/left
- Pan side entry
- Concealed trapway
- Rimless pan design
- Vitreous china
- P-trap set out height: 185mm