Kohler Australia
Reach II® back to wall toilet suite: Rear or side entry by Kohler

Last Updated on 26 Aug 2019

Overview
Description

The Reach compact back to wall toilet suite offers a combination of striking contemporary design coupled with practical, solution driven features.

Included Components:

  • Reach II toilet pan
  • Reach toilet cistern 4.5/3L.
  • Optional Slim or wrap over seat
  • Vario pan connector
  • Fill valve for rear entry
  • Rear entry water supply hose
  • (pan side entry water supply hose not supplied
  • 2 x pan inlet cover
  • Floor fixing bolts, anchors and chrome covers
  • Back to wall pan 21001A-0
  • Reach tank 98773A-0

Features:

  • Dual flush (4.5/3L).
  • Water entry: Top left rear entry or right/left
  • Pan side entry
  • Concealed trapway
  • Rimless pan design
  • Vitreous china
  • P-trap set out height: 185mm

Contact
Display AddressClifton Hill, VIC

Kohler Australia PO Box 154

1800 564 537
