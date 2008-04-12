Rada Washroom Technology from Thornthwaite

Thornthwaite Technologies are distributors of commercial washroom solutions. We are the exclusive distributor of Rada and Presto in Australia.

We work with specifiers, facilities and plumbers to select the most appropriate water-saving technologies for a new build or refurbishment of washrooms.

Our Rada range of washroom solutions includes sensor-operated systems, mixing valves, urinal flushing and sensor systems, which deliver a durable, reliable and cost-effective performance for a wide range of applications.

Find out more about the options available for your commercial project below.

Rada Pulse and Mono Control Sensor Systems

Stylish and functional, Rada Pulse and Mono Control provide a flexible, hygienic solution for commercial washrooms. Sensor-operated basin, shower and urinal controls are hands-free and are designed for use in schools, gyms, healthcare and sports facilities.

Rada Pulse offers centralised control of up to ten sensors, each signaling a solenoid valve via a discreet control box to activate water flow to a basin, shower or urinal. The system also provides timed flow control, automatic or manual shut-off and optional blocking times.

With Mono Control your washroom will have many of the benefits of Rada Pulse, however it is designed to provide sensor-operated control for a single outlet. It is ideal for smaller washrooms or where your facility needs a flexible solution for a single basin, shower or urinal.

Rada Sense for Showers & Basins

Rada Sense is a sensor-operated solution for basins and showers, offering users easy hands-free control of a basin or shower and the ability to adjust the temperature to suit their own comfort level.

Used by sports centres and healthcare providers, the no-touch sensor panel can significantly reduce the risk of cross-contamination of super bugs such as MRSA. Rada Sense is also NSW Health Approved.

Behind the wall, a digital mixer valve can be programed via a netbook or laptop to perform functions such as safe water temperature settings, automatic timed flow shut-off settings and duty flushing and thermal disinfection: functions which can be used to minimise the growth of legionella bacteria.

Rada Sense also delivers water savings by programmed timed flow, automatic shut-off and by partnering your installation with a Rada WELS-registered showerhead.

Rada Vandal-Resistant Showerheads

Rada vandal-resistant showerheads are the perfect compliment to Rada Pulse, Rada Mono Control or Rada Sense, offering robust construction and built-in water-saving technology.

Rada showerheads are WELS-registered and offer a flow rate of 8.5 litres per minute - an easy way to substantially reduce water consumption. Rada showerheads are manufactured from high quality materials and installation methods ensure they withstand the demands of tough environments, yet remain a stylish feature of your washroom.

Rada Ligature-Resistant Showerheads

Rada ligature resistant products are designed to reduce the opportunity to self-harm in showering facilities located in prisons, mental health and psychiatric facilities. The Rada ligature resistant showerhead and sensor feature a curved shape and a recessed base to prevent a ligature being tied. The sensors are installed as part of Rada Pulse – centralised washroom control system that manages up to 10 outlets. For secure facilities, the entire washroom can be turned on and shut down at specific times using the Rada Operating Switch.

Rada Thermostatic Mixing Valves

Rada thermostatic mixing valves provide safe warm water to bathroom outlets.

Featuring the Radatherm sealed-for-life, service-free cartridge, Rada 215 and Rada 320 TMVs reduce time and cost spent on fault-finding and maintenance. Backed by 75 years of innovation and quality engineering, Rada mixing valves offer reliable, robust blending of hot and cold water supply. There are several options available to suit the needs of your facility and all of our TMVs are NSW Health Approved and approved to Australian Standards.

Want to find out more about which options are most suitable for your facility? Contact us on 1300 137 170 or visit our website to speak to one of our sales team about how to specify Rada washroom solutions.