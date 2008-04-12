RHS Garages, Storage Sheds and Carports from Trusteel Fabrications
Trusteel Fabrications manufacture Garages, Storage Sheds and Buildings to meet customer needs, in standard or custom designs.
Overview
Description
Trusteel Fabrications offer design, engineering, fabrication and construction of their steel structures, managing their buildings from start to finish.
The Trusteel range of garages and raised buildings can be used in residential and commercial applications for storage of vehicles and shelters.
Steel Framed Domestic Garages
Trusteel's range of domestic garages is built with steel frames with RHS duragal columns and rafters. Corrugated roof cladding is also used as well as durable wall cladding with many sizes.
Durable RHS Garages
The Rectangular Hollow Section (RHS) frame gives the building durability and strength, is easy to work with and provides a neat clean internal finish.
Whether used in a D.I.Y application or the building is erected for you, Trusteel RHS Garages can provide a solution to all your storage and garaging requirements. The range includes:
- Firmlok Special Verandahs and Carports
- Wineries and Warehouses
- Steel Buildings for Schools and Playground Shelters