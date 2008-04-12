RHS Garages, Storage Sheds and Carports from Trusteel Fabrications

Steel Framed Domestic Garages

Durable RHS Garages

Firmlok Special Verandahs and Carports

Wineries and Warehouses

Steel Buildings for Schools and Playground Shelters

Trusteel Fabrications offer design, engineering, fabrication and construction of their steel structures, managing their buildings from start to finish.The Trusteel range of garages and raised buildings can be used in residential and commercial applications for storage of vehicles and shelters.Trusteel's range of domestic garages is built with steel frames with RHS duragal columns and rafters. Corrugated roof cladding is also used as well as durable wall cladding with many sizes.The Rectangular Hollow Section (RHS) frame gives the building durability and strength, is easy to work with and provides a neat clean internal finish.Whether used in a D.I.Y application or the building is erected for you, Trusteel RHS Garages can provide a solution to all your storage and garaging requirements. The range includes:Trusteel also offer assistance with Planning and Building Permits and associated details.