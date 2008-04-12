Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Trusteel Fabrications
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Steel Buildings
Trusteel Fabricated Buildings
Heavy Duty steel framed carports
Durable steel framed structures for sports ground shelters
Steel Buildings
Trusteel Fabricated Buildings
Heavy Duty steel framed carports
Durable steel framed structures for sports ground shelters

RHS Garages, Storage Sheds and Carports from Trusteel Fabrications

Last Updated on 12 Apr 2008

Trusteel Fabrications manufacture Garages, Storage Sheds and Buildings to meet customer needs, in standard or custom designs.

Overview
Description
Trusteel Fabrications offer design, engineering, fabrication and construction of their steel structures, managing their buildings from start to finish.

The Trusteel range of garages and raised buildings can be used in residential and commercial applications for storage of vehicles and shelters.

Steel Framed Domestic Garages
Trusteel's range of domestic garages is built with steel frames with RHS duragal columns and rafters. Corrugated roof cladding is also used as well as durable wall cladding with many sizes.

Durable RHS Garages
The Rectangular Hollow Section (RHS) frame gives the building durability and strength, is easy to work with and provides a neat clean internal finish.

Whether used in a D.I.Y application or the building is erected for you, Trusteel RHS Garages can provide a solution to all your storage and garaging requirements. The range includes:
  • Firmlok Special Verandahs and Carports
  • Wineries and Warehouses
  • Steel Buildings for Schools and Playground Shelters
Trusteel also offer assistance with Planning and Building Permits and associated details.
Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Commercial Canopies

305.08 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Concrete Panels

221.2 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Kingspan Buildings

282.38 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Larger RHS Portal Frame Buildings

283.51 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Garages

322.37 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressMulgrave, VIC

3 Rosemary Court

03 9560 4322
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap