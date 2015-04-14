Logo
RFL500 Range
RFL500 Range – Street and Area Lighting

Last Updated on 14 Apr 2015

The RFL500 pole luminarie is a clean and stylish round shaped street lamp that is suitable for many varying environments.

Description

The RFL500 pole luminarie is a clean and stylish round shaped street lamp that is suitable for many varying environments.

Suited for use in

  • Urban spaces
  • Residential streets
  • Inner-city roadways
  • Footpaths
  • Train platforms

Features and benefits

  • Available in 2 colour temperatures, 3000K and 4000K
  • Effective thermal management
  • Optimised optics
  • Equipped with the OLC® One LED Concept with multi-layer technology

With wattages up to 96W available, and flux levels of up to 9676lm the RFL540 and the smaller RFL530 LED’s are a bright and reliable lighting solution.

Display AddressMelbourne, VIC

6/13 Downard Street Braeside

+61 (0)3 8587 0400
