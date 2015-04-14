RFL500 Range – Street and Area Lighting
Overview
Description
The RFL500 pole luminarie is a clean and stylish round shaped street lamp that is suitable for many varying environments.
Suited for use in
- Urban spaces
- Residential streets
- Inner-city roadways
- Footpaths
- Train platforms
Features and benefits
- Available in 2 colour temperatures, 3000K and 4000K
- Effective thermal management
- Optimised optics
- Equipped with the OLC® One LED Concept with multi-layer technology
With wattages up to 96W available, and flux levels of up to 9676lm the RFL540 and the smaller RFL530 LED’s are a bright and reliable lighting solution.