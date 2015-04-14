RFL500 Range – Street and Area Lighting

The RFL500 pole luminarie is a clean and stylish round shaped street lamp that is suitable for many varying environments.

Suited for use in

Urban spaces

Residential streets

Inner-city roadways

Footpaths

Train platforms

Features and benefits

Available in 2 colour temperatures, 3000K and 4000K

Effective thermal management

Optimised optics

Equipped with the OLC® One LED Concept with multi-layer technology

With wattages up to 96W available, and flux levels of up to 9676lm the RFL540 and the smaller RFL530 LED’s are a bright and reliable lighting solution.