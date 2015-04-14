RAIL66 LED Projector with Integral Gear
Last Updated on 14 Apr 2015
For flexible lighting solutions, the WE-EF Rail66 system is the ideal lighting system for when fixed lights are not a suitable option.
Overview
Description
For flexible lighting solutions, the WE-EF Rail66 system is the ideal lighting system for when fixed lights are not a suitable option.
Made from marine-grade aluminium with superior corrosion protection, the outdoor rail track has FLD100 LED projectors are available in 4 beam types.
Features of the RAIL66
- Wide to narrow beams
- Corrosion protection system with a rating of IP66
- Silicone CCG® Controlled Compression Gasket
- Advanced thermal management
- 6W-24W LED
- Mounting options include flat and column surface fitters
With CAD-optimised optics, the Rail66 has superior illumination and glare control.