RAIL66 LED Projector with Integral Gear
Last Updated on 14 Apr 2015

For flexible lighting solutions, the WE-EF Rail66 system is the ideal lighting system for when fixed lights are not a suitable option.

Description

For flexible lighting solutions, the WE-EF Rail66 system is the ideal lighting system for when fixed lights are not a suitable option.

Made from marine-grade aluminium with superior corrosion protection, the outdoor rail track has FLD100 LED projectors are available in 4 beam types.

Features of the RAIL66

  • Wide to narrow beams
  • Corrosion protection system with a rating of IP66
  • Silicone CCG® Controlled Compression Gasket
  • Advanced thermal management
  • 6W-24W LED
  • Mounting options include flat and column surface fitters

With CAD-optimised optics, the Rail66 has superior illumination and glare control.

Display AddressMelbourne, VIC

6/13 Downard Street Braeside

+61 (0)3 8587 0400
