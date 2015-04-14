RAIL66 LED Projector with Integral Gear

For flexible lighting solutions, the WE-EF Rail66 system is the ideal lighting system for when fixed lights are not a suitable option.

Made from marine-grade aluminium with superior corrosion protection, the outdoor rail track has FLD100 LED projectors are available in 4 beam types.

Features of the RAIL66

Wide to narrow beams

Corrosion protection system with a rating of IP66

Silicone CCG® Controlled Compression Gasket

Advanced thermal management

6W-24W LED

Mounting options include flat and column surface fitters

With CAD-optimised optics, the Rail66 has superior illumination and glare control.