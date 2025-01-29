R-flor by STRUCTAflor

STRUCTAflor® R-flor® is particleboard flooring that has been laminated with a metalized foil layer on the underside of the board, reducing the radiative heat transfer across suspended timber floors, improving thermal performance and Total R-Value of the flooring system.

FEATURES & BENEFITS:

R-flor reduces heat loss from the room to the outside making it more comfortable inside when it’s cold outside.

STRUCTAflor® R-flor® has a Red coloured edge wax to identify floor type.

STRUCTAflor® R-flor® has unique colour-coded tongues to identify thickness;

- Yellow Tongue - 19mm for joist centres up to 450mm

- Red Tongue - 22mm for joist centres up to 600mm

- Blue Tongue - 25mm heavy duty for joist centres up to 600mm

Improves thermal comfort

Reduces energy use compared to standard particleboard flooring

Protected against termite damage – treated in accordance with Australian Standards

Easy to install

Inbuilt moisture protection

- Wax impregnated throughout

- Edge wax coated

- No need to seal uncut edges

Produced in Australia from sustainably grown Australian plantation pine



COMPLIANCE:

Produced to meet Australian/New Zealand Standard AS/NZS1860.1 Particleboard Flooring Part 1: Specifications and independently tested and accredited by The Engineered Wood Products Association of Australasia (EWPAA).

H2 Termite Treatment Brand Numbers

Oberon Plant 135 70 H2

RANGE:

TECHNICAL NOTES:

R-flor radiant barrier flooring is a particleboard flooring that has been laminated with a metalized foil layers on the underside of the board. It has a low emittance (high reflectance) metallised foil layer which significantly reduces the radiative heat transfer across a suspended timber floor and subfloor air space to deliver an improvement in the "Total R-Value" of the flooring system.

R-flor incorporates a termiticide for added protection against termites and is easily identified by its blue edge coat.

R-flor incorporates a factory fitted protective blue surface film to provide additional protection against surface moisture ingress during periods of exposure to weather. The protective film is designed to be peeled away prior to surface finishing. Taping of joins between sheets with an all-weather “duct” tape is recommended to provide additional protection against moisture ingress at joins to reduce edge swelling of the flooring sheet.

Any ponded water should be removed as soon as practicable. This can be achieved by drilling holes of 3mm maximum diameter at not less than 1 metre spacing through the floor where ponding occurs and sweeping water away.

Installation Instructions

Please refer to the STRUCTAflor® Installation and Design Manual (note Energy Efficiency section pages 14 - 16).

R-flor Typical R-Values

Notes and Assumptions

R-Values for heat flow down

Standard brick veneer construction

Typical suburban location / terrain category

Sub-Floor Wall Material Single Brick 110mm

Floor height 0.5m

Ground floor area/perimeter: 180m²/72m

Clay soil type

Material /Joist Depth (mm) = hyJOIST 240mm

Carpet 10mm with conductivity 0.05W/m2K plus underlay 10mm with conductivity 0.05 W/m2K

R-Values calculated in accordance with the relevant provisions of Australian Standard AS/NZS 4859.1-2002. Materials for the Thermal insulation of buildings Part 1: General criteria and technical provisions and the International Standards Organisation standard ISO 13370-2005. Thermal performance of buildings-Heat transfer via the ground-Calculation Methods is used as the methodology for determining the R-Value of suspended floors.



Exposure, Storage & Handling

STRUCTAflor® may be exposed to the weather for up to three months, however it is always advisable to enclose the building as soon as possible after laying the floor. Any ponded water should be removed as soon as practicable. This can be achieved by drilling holes of 3mm maximum diameter at not less than 1 metre spacing through the floor where ponding occurs and sweeping water away.

When storing outside ensure packs are kept clear of the ground. Cover with waterproof sheeting laid on timber battens so that air circulates freely between the waterproof cover and the product. Handle and stack with care to avoid damage.

Safety

Gloves, dust masks and glasses should be worn at all times when working with timber. Please refer to Material Safety Data Sheet (MSDS) for full details.

Waste Disposal

Off-cuts can be disposed of as normal landfill waste. Do not burn treated timbers. Please refer to above Material Safety Data Sheet (MSDS) for full details below.