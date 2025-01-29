Quick-clip aluminium batten system
Last Updated on 29 Jan 2025
Create visual impact that commands attention with Quick-clip prefinished aluminium battens. Quick-clips patent protect design dramatically reduces installation times and allows for fast removal of the battens. Available in solid and timber look finishes with a host of standard battens.
Overview
Create visual impact that commands attention with Quick-clip prefinished aluminium battens. Quick-clips patent protect design dramatically reduces installation times and allows for fast removal of the battens. Available in solid and timber look finishes with a host of standard battens.
Features and Benefits:
- Fastest installed batten system in the market
- Custom colours
- Group 1, fire rated
- Available in solid and timberlook finishes
- Lightweight easy to install
- Patent protected design
- Attaches to traditional hanger and grid framing system
- Removable battens for easy access to services
Batten profiles:
Applications:
- Feature ceilings, internal and limited external