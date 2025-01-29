Logo
Hotel lobby interior with aluminium batten system
Hotel lobby interior with aluminium batten system

Quick-clip aluminium batten system

Last Updated on 29 Jan 2025

Create visual impact that commands attention with Quick-clip prefinished aluminium battens. Quick-clips patent protect design dramatically reduces installation times and allows for fast removal of the battens. Available in solid and timber look finishes with a host of standard battens.

Overview
Description

Features and Benefits:

  • Fastest installed batten system in the market
  • Custom colours
  • Group 1, fire rated
  • Available in solid and timberlook finishes
  • Lightweight easy to install
  • Patent protected design
  • Attaches to traditional hanger and grid framing system
  • Removable battens for easy access to services

Batten profiles:

Batten-profile-diagram-3.png

Applications:

  • Feature ceilings, internal and limited external

Downloads
DrawingBrochure

3.07 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressSilverwater, NSW

23/2 Slough Ave

02 9748 3344
