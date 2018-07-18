Quick-Step's Timber Range: Now with water resistant technology

Last Updated on 18 Jul 2018

Quicks-Step’s timber range now comes with the protection of a water repellent coating along the most porous edge of the plank. The world first bevel technology is applied to the short end joints, known as the weakest part of the timber plank. This technology ensures the plank is sealed to withstand surface moisture, preventing absorption of dirt and water in the joints.