Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Premium Floors Australia
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Premium Floor Timber Range Water Resistant
Premium Floor Timber Range Water Resistant

Quick-Step's Timber Range: Now with water resistant technology

Last Updated on 18 Jul 2018

Quicks-Step’s timber range now comes with the protection of a water repellent coating along the most porous edge of the plank. The world first bevel technology is applied to the short end joints, known as the weakest part of the timber plank. This technology ensures the plank is sealed to withstand surface moisture, preventing absorption of dirt and water in the joints.

Overview
Description

Quicks-Step’s timber range now comes with the protection of a water repellent coating along the most porous edge of the plank. The world first bevel technology is applied to the short end joints, known as the weakest part of the timber plank. This technology ensures the plank is sealed to withstand surface moisture, preventing absorption of dirt and water in the joints.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
QS Timber Brochure

9.41 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressDandenong South, VIC

81 - 87 South Park Drive

03 9789 0808
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap