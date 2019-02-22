Quick-Step Intenso timber collection

Discover Intenso, the first prefinished chevron timber floor with easy click installation.

The newest Quick-Step timber collection boasts an eye-catching chevron pattern, coupled with an unparalleled ease of installation. Finished with an extra matte lacquer to protect and enhance the natural timber features, the Intenso collection will transform any project.

Intenso is made up of different planks in varying widths and structures that are hand selected to be brought together in a harmonious and balanced whole. The extra matte finish offers the authentic look of an oiled floor with the resistance of lacquer. With five colours, available exclusively for the Australian market, there will be a hue to suit every colour palette and style.

Intenso’s unique features: