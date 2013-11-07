Quick-Step ARC bamboo flooring
Last Updated on 07 Nov 2013
For lovers of timber flooring, Quick-Step ARC Bamboo combines pure innovation and nature.
Overview
Quick-Step ARC Bamboo is not only unique in its good looks, but strikes a pose with its long and wide boards and its incomparable strength, extreme density and durability.
A heart for nature
The stand-out feature of Quick-Step ARC Bamboo is that it is sourced from dedicated plantations which are regrown in five to six year cycles – awarding ARC its independent environmental certification from both GECA (Green Environmental Choice Australia) and FSC (Forest Stewardship Council).
Smart and beautiful flooring
- Quick-Step ARC Bamboo features 14mm solid boards and are a lavish 1850mm long and 137mm wide –making an immediate statement in any room.
- This revolutionary flooring ticks all the boxes when it comes to its solid construction, stability and indentation resistance.
- ARC Bamboo flooring is easy to clean and maintain, and can be sanded and re-finished in years to come.
- The boards are finished with 11 coats of hi-tech European Scratch Resistant Technology Coating and with Quick-Step ARC Bamboo being EO for super low emissions.
- The Quick-Step ARC Bamboo Collection features a 25 year residential wear warranty and also showcases the Uniclic Joining System on all four sides which is the world best and most versatile joining system and was invented by Quick-Step.
The Range
Presented in eleven sensational hues:
- Brushed Lime White
- Natural
- Champagne
- Coffee
- Australiana
- French Bleed
- Brushed Antique
- Autumn
- Java
- Barley
- Vintage Grey