Premium Floors Australia
Quick-Step ARC Bamboo Flooring
Quick-Step ARC bamboo flooring

For lovers of timber flooring, Quick-Step ARC Bamboo combines pure innovation and nature.

Overview
Quick-Step ARC Bamboo is not only unique in its good looks, but strikes a pose with its long and wide boards and its incomparable strength, extreme density and durability.

A heart for nature
The stand-out feature of Quick-Step ARC Bamboo is that it is sourced from dedicated plantations which are regrown in five to six year cycles – awarding ARC its independent environmental certification from both GECA (Green Environmental Choice Australia) and FSC (Forest Stewardship Council).

Smart and beautiful flooring

  • Quick-Step ARC Bamboo features 14mm solid boards and are a lavish 1850mm long and 137mm wide –making an immediate statement in any room.
  • This revolutionary flooring ticks all the boxes when it comes to its solid construction, stability and indentation resistance.
  • ARC Bamboo flooring is easy to clean and maintain, and can be sanded and re-finished in years to come.
  • The boards are finished with 11 coats of hi-tech European Scratch Resistant Technology Coating and with Quick-Step ARC Bamboo being EO for super low emissions.
  • The Quick-Step ARC Bamboo Collection features a 25 year residential wear warranty and also showcases the Uniclic Joining System on all four sides which is the world best and most versatile joining system and was invented by Quick-Step.

The Range

Presented in eleven sensational hues:

  • Brushed Lime White
  • Natural
  • Champagne
  • Coffee
  • Australiana
  • French Bleed
  • Brushed Antique
  • Autumn
  • Java
  • Barley
  • Vintage Grey

Downloads
Contact
Display AddressDandenong South, VIC

81 - 87 South Park Drive

03 9789 0808
