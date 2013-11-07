Quick-Step ARC bamboo flooring

For lovers of timber flooring, Quick-Step ARC Bamboo combines pure innovation and nature.

Quick-Step ARC Bamboo is not only unique in its good looks, but strikes a pose with its long and wide boards and its incomparable strength, extreme density and durability.

A heart for nature

The stand-out feature of Quick-Step ARC Bamboo is that it is sourced from dedicated plantations which are regrown in five to six year cycles – awarding ARC its independent environmental certification from both GECA (Green Environmental Choice Australia) and FSC (Forest Stewardship Council).

Smart and beautiful flooring

Quick-Step ARC Bamboo features 14mm solid boards and are a lavish 1850mm long and 137mm wide –making an immediate statement in any room.

This revolutionary flooring ticks all the boxes when it comes to its solid construction, stability and indentation resistance.

ARC Bamboo flooring is easy to clean and maintain, and can be sanded and re-finished in years to come.

The boards are finished with 11 coats of hi-tech European Scratch Resistant Technology Coating and with Quick-Step ARC Bamboo being EO for super low emissions.

The Quick-Step ARC Bamboo Collection features a 25 year residential wear warranty and also showcases the Uniclic Joining System on all four sides which is the world best and most versatile joining system and was invented by Quick-Step.



The Range

Presented in eleven sensational hues: