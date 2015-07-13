Quality Modular Ax Soft Floor Coverings from Royal Thai carpets

Watch your ultimate design vision come to life, with Royal Thai carpets’ Modular Ax floor coverings range.

Combining endless design possibilities with outstanding quality; the Modular Ax range is easy-to-install and suitable for a broad range of commercial applications.

Modular Ax Floor coverings from Royal Thai carpets feature:

Backed by market-leading EcoSoft® cushion underlay, made from post-consumer PET bottles (50x600ml PET bottles per m²)

Thermally efficient tiles that are soft underfoot and offer superior acoustic benefits

Tiles can be easily removed and replaced with minimal down time

A broad range of designs and colourways to choose from

Practical and robust; Royal Thai carpets' Modular Ax range is easy-to-maintain and designed for optimal performance.

Distributed by Architectural Flooring Experts, Above Left.