Quality Modular Ax Soft Floor Coverings from Royal Thai carpets
Last Updated on 13 Jul 2015

Combining endless design possibilities with outstanding quality; the Modular Ax range is easy-to-install and suitable for a broad range of commercial applications.

Watch your ultimate design vision come to life, with Royal Thai carpets’ Modular Ax floor coverings range.

Combining endless design possibilities with outstanding quality; the Modular Ax range is easy-to-install and suitable for a broad range of commercial applications.

Modular Ax Floor coverings from Royal Thai carpets feature:

  • Backed by market-leading EcoSoft® cushion underlay, made from post-consumer PET bottles (50x600ml PET bottles per m²)
  • Thermally efficient tiles that are soft underfoot and offer superior acoustic benefits
  • Tiles can be easily removed and replaced with minimal down time
  • A broad range of designs and colourways to choose from

Practical and robust; Royal Thai carpets' Modular Ax range is easy-to-maintain and designed for optimal performance.

Distributed by Architectural Flooring Experts, Above Left.

4.02 MB

Display AddressKensington, VIC

Unit 9 McClure Road

03 9376 9680
