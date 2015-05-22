​Quality IPA Acrylic Splashbacks for Commercial and Domestic Applications

Interiors experts, ISPS Innovations, provide a broad range of IPA acrylic splashbacks and luxury wall panels suited to both commercial and high-end residential applications.

Cut to size to suit any project; IPA acrylic splashbacks can be digitally printed, and are available in an array of striking finishes and on-trend colour ways.

Australian-made and manufactured, IPA acrylic splashbacks feature:

A heat rating of 100°c with continuous service temp of 80°c

Hard-wearing high-gloss or satin surface finish, with a luminous 94 percent light transmission

6mm profile featuring stunning colour depth

Available in any colour or shade

Versatile and stylish, IPA Acrylic Splashbacks are suited to a range of applications:

Under bars

Shower cubicles

Feature walls

Commercial projects and displays

Wet areas

Corporate signage

White boards

Kitchens, laundries and bathrooms

Schools, offices, hospitals and boardrooms

Hospitals, bars and cafes

ISPS Innovations’ IPA acrylic splashbacks are robust and designed to last.

Offering efficient delivery nation-wide, and backed by a dedicated team of designers, ISPS Innovations are committed to helping you find the best interior solutions to suit your project.