Quality IPA Acrylic Splashbacks for Commercial and Domestic Applications
Last Updated on 22 May 2015
Overview
Interiors experts, ISPS Innovations, provide a broad range of IPA acrylic splashbacks and luxury wall panels suited to both commercial and high-end residential applications.
Cut to size to suit any project; IPA acrylic splashbacks can be digitally printed, and are available in an array of striking finishes and on-trend colour ways.
Australian-made and manufactured, IPA acrylic splashbacks feature:
- A heat rating of 100°c with continuous service temp of 80°c
- Hard-wearing high-gloss or satin surface finish, with a luminous 94 percent light transmission
- 6mm profile featuring stunning colour depth
- Available in any colour or shade
Versatile and stylish, IPA Acrylic Splashbacks are suited to a range of applications:
- Under bars
- Shower cubicles
- Feature walls
- Commercial projects and displays
- Wet areas
- Corporate signage
- White boards
- Kitchens, laundries and bathrooms
- Schools, offices, hospitals and boardrooms
- Hospitals, bars and cafes
ISPS Innovations’ IPA acrylic splashbacks are robust and designed to last.
Offering efficient delivery nation-wide, and backed by a dedicated team of designers, ISPS Innovations are committed to helping you find the best interior solutions to suit your project.