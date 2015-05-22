Logo
​Quality IPA Acrylic Splashbacks for Commercial and Domestic Applications
Last Updated on 22 May 2015

ISPS Innovations provide a broad range of IPA acrylic splashbacks and luxury wall panels suited to both commercial and high-end residential applications.

Overview
Description

Interiors experts, ISPS Innovations, provide a broad range of IPA acrylic splashbacks and luxury wall panels suited to both commercial and high-end residential applications.

Cut to size to suit any project; IPA acrylic splashbacks can be digitally printed, and are available in an array of striking finishes and on-trend colour ways.

Australian-made and manufactured, IPA acrylic splashbacks feature:

  • A heat rating of 100°c with continuous service temp of 80°c
  • Hard-wearing high-gloss or satin surface finish, with a luminous 94 percent light transmission
  • 6mm profile featuring stunning colour depth
  • Available in any colour or shade

Versatile and stylish, IPA Acrylic Splashbacks are suited to a range of applications:

  • Under bars
  • Shower cubicles
  • Feature walls
  • Commercial projects and displays
  • Wet areas
  • Corporate signage
  • White boards
  • Kitchens, laundries and bathrooms
  • Schools, offices, hospitals and boardrooms
  • Hospitals, bars and cafes

ISPS Innovations’ IPA acrylic splashbacks are robust and designed to last.

Offering efficient delivery nation-wide, and backed by a dedicated team of designers, ISPS Innovations are committed to helping you find the best interior solutions to suit your project.

Contact
Display AddressLonsdale, SA

08 8381 8880
