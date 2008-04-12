QuARTz by ACO Bathroom Drainage Solutions from ACO Polycrete
ACO Polycrete drainage and grates are available in two colour finishes with standard or custom lengths
QuARTz by ACO is a range of versatile bathroom drainage solutions, which allow for the use or elimination of physical barriers in the bathroom floor. QuARTz by ACO products have a diverse range of grates, suitable for a multitude of design concepts, whether your expression of style is sleek or contemporary
QuARTz by ACO is made up of three system solutions: ShowerChannel (a linear drain), ShowerPoint (a floor waste designed for the shower area) and CentrePoint (a floor waste designed for the central bathroom floor). A range of matching grate designs allow for complete coordination within a bathrooms’ floor drainage.
ShowerChannel features include:
QuARTz by ACO offers a range of accessories to enhance the products chosen. Water activated LED light kits add a wow factor to any bathroom. LED light kits are available in a range of colours for both ShowerChannel and ShowerPoint.
Applications include:
- Electropolished stainless steel grate and channel
- Shallow ‘V’ profile to aide flow of water to the outlet
- Levelling feet to ease installation
- Wide range of standard lengths: 700, 800, 900, 1000, 1200 and 1400mm
- Centre or end located outlet as standard
- Hotels
- Apartments
- Residential houses
- Gyms
- Spas