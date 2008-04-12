QuARTz by ACO Bathroom Drainage Solutions from ACO Polycrete

ShowerChannel features include:

Electropolished stainless steel grate and channel

Shallow ‘V’ profile to aide flow of water to the outlet

Levelling feet to ease installation

Wide range of standard lengths: 700, 800, 900, 1000, 1200 and 1400mm

Centre or end located outlet as standard

Applications include:

Hotels

Apartments

Residential houses

Gyms

Spas

QuARTz by ACO is a range of versatile bathroom drainage solutions, which allow for the use or elimination of physical barriers in the bathroom floor. QuARTz by ACO products have a diverse range of grates, suitable for a multitude of design concepts, whether your expression of style is sleek or contemporaryQuARTz by ACO is made up of three system solutions: ShowerChannel (a linear drain), ShowerPoint (a floor waste designed for the shower area) and CentrePoint (a floor waste designed for the central bathroom floor). A range of matching grate designs allow for complete coordination within a bathrooms’ floor drainage.Bathrooms have developed to become a zone of stylish relaxation, taking this evolution into consideration, ACO Polycrete have created sleek and contemporary QuARTz by ACO bathroom drainage solutions which blend seamlessly into the concept you design.QuARTz by ACO offers a range of accessories to enhance the products chosen. Water activated LED light kits add a wow factor to any bathroom. LED light kits are available in a range of colours for both ShowerChannel and ShowerPoint.