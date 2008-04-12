Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
ACO Polycrete
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Bring seamlessly stylish design into the bathroom with integrated drainage solutions
Sleek and contemporary drains and grates for residential and commercial bathrooms
Add the WOW factor with water activated LED kits
Channels come with levelling feet for easier installation
Bring seamlessly stylish design into the bathroom with integrated drainage solutions
Sleek and contemporary drains and grates for residential and commercial bathrooms
Add the WOW factor with water activated LED kits
Channels come with levelling feet for easier installation

QuARTz by ACO Bathroom Drainage Solutions from ACO Polycrete

Last Updated on 12 Apr 2008

ACO Polycrete drainage and grates are available in two colour finishes with standard or custom lengths

Overview
Description
QuARTz by ACO is a range of versatile bathroom drainage solutions, which allow for the use or elimination of physical barriers in the bathroom floor. QuARTz by ACO products have a diverse range of grates, suitable for a multitude of design concepts, whether your expression of style is sleek or contemporary

QuARTz by ACO is made up of three system solutions: ShowerChannel (a linear drain), ShowerPoint (a floor waste designed for the shower area) and CentrePoint (a floor waste designed for the central bathroom floor). A range of matching grate designs allow for complete coordination within a bathrooms’ floor drainage.

ShowerChannel features include:
  • Electropolished stainless steel grate and channel
  • Shallow ‘V’ profile to aide flow of water to the outlet
  • Levelling feet to ease installation
  • Wide range of standard lengths: 700, 800, 900, 1000, 1200 and 1400mm
  • Centre or end located outlet as standard
Bathrooms have developed to become a zone of stylish relaxation, taking this evolution into consideration, ACO Polycrete have created sleek and contemporary QuARTz by ACO bathroom drainage solutions which blend seamlessly into the concept you design.

QuARTz by ACO offers a range of accessories to enhance the products chosen. Water activated LED light kits add a wow factor to any bathroom. LED light kits are available in a range of colours for both ShowerChannel and ShowerPoint.

Applications include:
  • Hotels
  • Apartments
  • Residential houses
  • Gyms
  • Spas

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
QuARTz by ACO Technical Handbook

1.91 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
QuARTz by ACO Newsletter

1.92 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressEmu Plains, NSW

PO Box 470

1300 765 226
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap