Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Ultra Corporation
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Pvc/alloy Drainage Systems And Ultra Pvc Pressure Pipe
Pvc/alloy Drainage Systems And Ultra Pvc Pressure Pipe

Pvc/alloy Drainage Systems And Ultra Pvc Pressure Pipe

Last Updated on 12 Apr 2008

DRAINAGE SYSTEMS and PRESSURE PIPE: Swimming Pools, Landscapes and Irrigation Systems.

Overview
Description

Applications
DRAINAGE SYSTEMS and PRESSURE PIPE: Swimming Pools, Landscapes and Irrigation Systems.


Sizes
DRAINAGE SYSTEMS: 1 Piece Pack: 1 x 2.80 metre channels with alloy top, Polyformer, 1 x End Outlet, 1 x End Cap. Also available are 2 and 4 Piece Packs with Cleaning Sections. PRESSURE PIPE: Class D, Bar 12 rating and 40mm and 50mm.

General Advantages
DRAINAGE SYSTEMS: With a high water flow capacity and strong enough to withstand light vehicular traffic, it is unobtrusive and fits flush with any surface. The Ultra Drain 60 comes in lengths of 2800mm and is available in modular packs containing joiners, end caps, end outlets and drain channel. Competitively priced and now even more capable of enhancing your landscape design with attractive anodised aluminium top gratings that can also be powder-coat painted to colour-match any environment. PRESSURE PIPE: Immune to damage from corrosive soils, electrochemical action and galvanic corrosion, Ultra PVC pressure pipe and fittings are engineered with strength in reserve to handle both long-term sustained pressures and temporary surges, along with the superior corrosion and abrasion resistance you expect from PVC pipe. Underground shear and flexure that can compromise traditional rigid pipe are easily absorbed by Ultra Pipe's ability to flex without damage. Easy to handle, strong and lightweight, Ultra Pipe requires minimum effort to move and install. Cutting and beveling can be done easily using standard tools onsite.

Contact
Display AddressSlacks Creek, QLD

Slate and Stone Products Pty Ltd Building 105 Park Rd (Opposite Watland St)

07 3442 2507
Postal AddressSlacks Creek, QLD

Slate and Stone Products Pty Ltd Building 105 Park Rd (Opposite Watland St)

07 3442 2507
Postal AddressSlacks Creek, QLD

QLD/Northern NSW Distributor- Slate and Stone Products Pty Ltd 105 Park Rd

07 3442 2507
Postal AddressSlacks Creek, QLD

All other enquiries Ultra Corporation Pty Ltd, PO Box 1256

07 3442 2507
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap