Pryda Structural Floor Cassette Systems
Last Updated on 19 Nov 2014
Overview
Description
Pryda’s Structural Floor Cassette Systems are used to form structural flooring and a complete working platform.
There are many benefits to the Pryda Structural Floor Cassette Systems
- Onsite time reduced due to the quick installation time
- Made for applications such as detached housing, multi-unit and light commercial developments
- Sub floor installation completed under 2 days
- Spans up to 10 metres
- Designed and engineered with precision to eliminate “bounce” in the flooring systems
- Quality assurance
- Reduced OH&S risk
- Floor cassettes can be installed on sloping sites which minimises costs of excavation
For structural flooring systems, the Pryda Structual Floor Cassette Systems are the ideal system due to their quick installations and design precision.