Pryda’s Structural Floor Cassette Systems are used to form structural flooring and a complete working platform.

There are many benefits to the Pryda Structural Floor Cassette Systems

Onsite time reduced due to the quick installation time

Made for applications such as detached housing, multi-unit and light commercial developments

Sub floor installation completed under 2 days

Spans up to 10 metres

Designed and engineered with precision to eliminate “bounce” in the flooring systems

Quality assurance

Reduced OH&S risk

Floor cassettes can be installed on sloping sites which minimises costs of excavation

For structural flooring systems, the Pryda Structual Floor Cassette Systems are the ideal system due to their quick installations and design precision.