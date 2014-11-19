Logo
Pryda Flooring Cassette System
There are many benefits to the Pryda Structural Floor Cassette Systems

Overview
Description

Pryda’s Structural Floor Cassette Systems are used to form structural flooring and a complete working platform.

There are many benefits to the Pryda Structural Floor Cassette Systems

  • Onsite time reduced due to the quick installation time
  • Made for applications such as detached housing, multi-unit and light commercial developments
  • Sub floor installation completed under 2 days
  • Spans up to 10 metres
  • Designed and engineered with precision to eliminate “bounce” in the flooring systems
  • Quality assurance
  • Reduced OH&S risk
  • Floor cassettes can be installed on sloping sites which minimises costs of excavation

For structural flooring systems, the Pryda Structual Floor Cassette Systems are the ideal system due to their quick installations and design precision.

Contact
Display AddressDandenong, VIC

HEAD OFFICE 2-10 Nina Link

03 9554 7001
