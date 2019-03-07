Protecting buildings from vibrations
Getzner materials have been widely used to isolate foundations and buildings from ground-borne vibrations for more than 20 years. Sources of vibrations are typically rail lines, motorways and industrial machinery. The obvious benefits are increased property values as well as reducing costly maintenance cycles.
Features and benefits:
- Proven protection against vibrations in buildings
- Reduction in sound radiation entering buildings from external sources (rail trafic, industrial complexes, roads)
- Higher quality of living and working environments through elastic decoupling
- Increase in market value of land and buildings
- Pioneering and lasting solution for maximum comfort