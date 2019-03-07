Logo
Vibration Solutions Getzner Protecting buildings from vibrations

Protecting buildings from vibrations

Last Updated on 07 Mar 2019

Getzner materials have been widely used to isolate foundations and buildings from ground-borne vibrations for more than 20 years.

Getzner materials have been widely used to isolate foundations and buildings from ground-borne vibrations for more than 20 years. Sources of vibrations are typically rail lines, motorways and industrial machinery. The obvious benefits are increased property values as well as reducing costly maintenance cycles.

Features and benefits:

  • Proven protection against vibrations in buildings
  • Reduction in sound radiation entering buildings from external sources (rail trafic, industrial complexes, roads)
  • Higher quality of living and working environments through elastic decoupling
  • Increase in market value of land and buildings
  • Pioneering and lasting solution for maximum comfort

Display AddressBraeside, VIC

1/44-46 Mills Road

03 9588 2863
