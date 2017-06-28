Logo
Promat fire protection system
Last Updated on 28 Jun 2017

Promat is a leading manufacturer of passive fire protection systems and products. Recognised worldwide as an innovator of the newest technologies, Promat's mission is to provide sustainable, high-performance insulating solutions.

Promat is a leading manufacturer of passive fire protection systems and products. Recognised worldwide as an innovator of the newest technologies, Promat’s mission is to provide sustainable, high-performance insulating solutions.

Promat's products are fire resistant up to 1400°C and are made from a Calcium Silicate material.

Promat has a solution to nearly every building situation, providing light, mould and impact resistant products that achieve high thermal and acoustic properties as well as being fire resistant.

Make a building more secure with Promat's sealing products.

Fire Stop Preventions Seals:

Fire-rated Boards:

DrawingBrochure
PromaSeal Fyrestrip flyer

2.88 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
PromaSeal IBS flyer

4.05 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
PromaSeal Mortar flyer

1.02 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
PromaSeal Pillows flyer

721.73 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
PromaSeal Wall Collar flyer

569.1 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Promat Acrylic Sealant flyer

1.81 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Promatect 100 flyer

119 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Promatect 50 flyer

111.35 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Promatect H flyer

134.86 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Promatect L500 flyer

127.38 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Promatect L flyer

127.21 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Promatect N flyer

57.83 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Promat Systempanel brochure

2.82 MB

Download
Deer Park, VIC

1029 – 1035 Ballarat Road

03 9361 9999
