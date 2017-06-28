Promat: Passive fire protection systems
Promat is a leading manufacturer of passive fire protection systems and products. Recognised worldwide as an innovator of the newest technologies, Promat’s mission is to provide sustainable, high-performance insulating solutions.
Overview
Promat’s products are fire resistant up to 1400°C and are made from a Calcium Silicate material.
Promat has a solution to nearly every building situation, providing light, mould and impact resistant products that achieve high thermal and acoustic properties as well as being fire resistant.
Make a building more secure with Promat’s sealing products.
Fire Stop Preventions Seals:
- Promaseal Acrylic Sealant
- Promaseal Collar
- Promaseal FyreStrip
- Promaseal IBS
- Promaseal Mortar
- Promaseal Pillows
Fire-rated Boards:
Downloads
PromaSeal Fyrestrip flyer
2.88 MB
PromaSeal IBS flyer
4.05 MB
PromaSeal Mortar flyer
1.02 MB
PromaSeal Pillows flyer
721.73 KB
PromaSeal Wall Collar flyer
569.1 KB
Promat Acrylic Sealant flyer
1.81 MB
Promatect 100 flyer
119 KB
Promatect 50 flyer
111.35 KB
Promatect H flyer
134.86 KB
Promatect L500 flyer
127.38 KB
Promatect L flyer
127.21 KB
Promatect N flyer
57.83 KB
Promat Systempanel brochure
2.82 MB