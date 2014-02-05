Professional Toilet Cubicles for Office Blocks and Buildings

The K3 Toilet Cubicle from Kyissa offers durability, quality materials and professional finishes that will enhance your business reputation.

This high quality toilet cubicle is ideal for upmarket office blocks and high rise buildings, to send a powerful message to your clients and employees.

Professional toilet cubicles for business

Durable: Quality manufacturing means you don't have to keep refurbishing your washrooms

Quality manufacturing means you don't have to keep refurbishing your washrooms Superior Design: Our expert engineers and designers have styled the toilet cubicles for easy cleaning

Our expert engineers and designers have styled the toilet cubicles for easy cleaning Improved reputation: Show your clients and employees that your company cares for all areas of your business, and for their comfort and convenience

Versatile toilet cubicles to suit any office

Available in 7 styles to suit your office or building décor

Chose your panel finishes - laminated, painted or decorated

Available in standard dimensions or custom made to suit your requirements

Stainless steel flashing and fittings

Aluminium supports are natural clear anodised

For over 20 years, Kyissa has been providing reliable, high quality washrooms across Australia.