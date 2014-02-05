Professional Toilet Cubicles for Office Blocks and Buildings
Last Updated on 05 Feb 2014
The K3 Toilet Cubicle from Kyissa offers durability, quality materials and professional finishes that will enhance your business reputation.
This high quality toilet cubicle is ideal for upmarket office blocks and high rise buildings, to send a powerful message to your clients and employees.
Professional toilet cubicles for business
- Durable: Quality manufacturing means you don't have to keep refurbishing your washrooms
- Superior Design: Our expert engineers and designers have styled the toilet cubicles for easy cleaning
- Improved reputation: Show your clients and employees that your company cares for all areas of your business, and for their comfort and convenience
Versatile toilet cubicles to suit any office
- Available in 7 styles to suit your office or building décor
- Chose your panel finishes - laminated, painted or decorated
- Available in standard dimensions or custom made to suit your requirements
- Stainless steel flashing and fittings
- Aluminium supports are natural clear anodised
For over 20 years, Kyissa has been providing reliable, high quality washrooms across Australia.