Professional Landscape Solutions from All Shores Landscapes

Outdoor Landscaping

All Shores Landscapes offer simple yet functional landscape architecture to many outdoor environments capturing innovation in a new standard of living through modern design. Specialising in:

Body Corporate Work

New Residential Homes

Multi Unit Developments

Existing Residential Homes

Commercial Developments

Landscaping Designs and Services

All Shores Landscapes guarantee that if you’re not delighted with the end result, you don’t pay. They have a wide range of services including:

Rendering: Block

Outdoor Lighting: Many different styles

Paving: Many different styles and patterns

Design: Comprehensive Drawings and Designs

Ponds and Water Gardens: Design and Establishment

Landscaping : Site preparation Soft and Hard Landscaping

Turf and Irrigation: Maintenance and Design and Establishment

Pergolas/Gazebos: Timber Pergola and Thatched Roof Gazebos

Decking and Fencing: Bamboo Fencing and many different styles

Civil Work: Site Preparation, Drainage and Bobcat and Excavator

Water Features: Wall, Pools, Natural, Pots and Statues, Indoor and Outdoor

Retaining Walls: Link Retaining Walls, Rock Retaining Walls, Block Retaining Walls andTimber Retaining Walls

Other services All Shores Landscapes also offer: Garden Art, Features Areas, Outdoor Décor, Tree and Palm Tree Relocation

Wether it’s an outdoor retreat, entertainment, relaxation or a space that encompasses the themes of your property, All Shores Landscapes is the solution.



Landscape Industry

All Shores Landscapes combines two major parts of the landscaping industry: The Design Process and the Construction Process. Both Stages are implemented by our highly qualified landscapers and tradespeople, and overseen by our project supervisors and maintenance teams.