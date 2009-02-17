Professional Landscape Solutions from All Shores Landscapes
Last Updated on 17 Feb 2009
Landscaping works include rendering, paving, decks, fences, water features, planning and erection of ponds, pergolas and retaining walls.
Overview
Outdoor Landscaping
All Shores Landscapes offer simple yet functional landscape architecture to many outdoor environments capturing innovation in a new standard of living through modern design. Specialising in:
- Body Corporate Work
- New Residential Homes
- Multi Unit Developments
- Existing Residential Homes
- Commercial Developments
Landscaping Designs and Services
All Shores Landscapes guarantee that if you’re not delighted with the end result, you don’t pay. They have a wide range of services including:
- Rendering: Block
- Outdoor Lighting: Many different styles
- Paving: Many different styles and patterns
- Design: Comprehensive Drawings and Designs
- Ponds and Water Gardens: Design and Establishment
- Landscaping: Site preparation Soft and Hard Landscaping
- Turf and Irrigation: Maintenance and Design and Establishment
- Pergolas/Gazebos: Timber Pergola and Thatched Roof Gazebos
- Decking and Fencing: Bamboo Fencing and many different styles
- Civil Work: Site Preparation, Drainage and Bobcat and Excavator
- Water Features: Wall, Pools, Natural, Pots and Statues, Indoor and Outdoor
- Retaining Walls: Link Retaining Walls, Rock Retaining Walls, Block Retaining Walls andTimber Retaining Walls
- Other services All Shores Landscapes also offer: Garden Art, Features Areas, Outdoor Décor, Tree and Palm Tree Relocation
Wether it’s an outdoor retreat, entertainment, relaxation or a space that encompasses the themes of your property, All Shores Landscapes is the solution.
Landscape Industry
All Shores Landscapes combines two major parts of the landscaping industry: The Design Process and the Construction Process. Both Stages are implemented by our highly qualified landscapers and tradespeople, and overseen by our project supervisors and maintenance teams.