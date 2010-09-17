Professional Colour and Lighting Expertise with LICK Light + Colour

Work with personal taste and existing architectural features.

Understand objectives for living spaces or work environments

Create atmosphere through interplay of light, colour, form and function.

Stimulate Emotions and Senses to Build Enjoyable Living Spaces

Unite aspects of interior spaces to create a colour flow and atmosphere.

Focus on the colour and light potential of living and work spaces to create a suitable design that won't date.

Bold signature style that brings out existing quality in work and living spaces.

Use a combination of paint tones that ensures uniqueness.

Create Sophisticated Environments to Enhance Productivity

Residential properties

Office redesigns and fit-outs

Retail premises and cafes

Apartment development

Institutional and industrial contracts

LICK Light + Colour always follow-up with their clients to ensure that they are happy with their service and that everything has worked out as planned.

