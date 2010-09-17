Professional Colour and Lighting Expertise with LICK Light + Colour
Living spaces and work environments can be enhanced by colour and lighting schemes
Based in Sydney and Melbourne, LICK Light + Colour provide specialist advice on developing colour and lighting in all kinds of work environments and living spaces to express individual's personalities and lives.
LICK Light + Colour value the individual design needs of each client and make time to:
LICK Light + Colour are dedicated to the invention of colour palettes and painting design jobs that accentuate the features of spaces. Their designs achieve the following:
LICK Light + Colour can apply their lighting and colour skills to many projects including:
- Unite aspects of interior spaces to create a colour flow and atmosphere.
- Focus on the colour and light potential of living and work spaces to create a suitable design that won't date.
- Bold signature style that brings out existing quality in work and living spaces.
- Use a combination of paint tones that ensures uniqueness.
- Residential properties
- Office redesigns and fit-outs
- Retail premises and cafes
- Apartment development
- Institutional and industrial contracts
LICK Light + Colour always follow-up with their clients to ensure that they are happy with their service and that everything has worked out as planned.