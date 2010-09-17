Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Lick Light + Colour
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Colour and Lighting for Living Spaces - The Republic
Kitchen Lighting - The Republic
Interior Lighting - Kyle Bay
Interior Colour Consultants - Redfern property
Colour and Lighting for Living Spaces - The Republic
Kitchen Lighting - The Republic
Interior Lighting - Kyle Bay
Interior Colour Consultants - Redfern property

Professional Colour and Lighting Expertise with LICK Light + Colour

Last Updated on 17 Sep 2010

Living spaces and work environments can be enhanced by colour and lighting schemes

Overview
Description
Based in Sydney and Melbourne, LICK Light + Colour provide specialist advice on developing colour and lighting in all kinds of work environments and living spaces to express individual's personalities and lives.

LICK Light + Colour value the individual design needs of each client and make time to:

  • Work with personal taste and existing architectural features.
  • Understand objectives for living spaces or work environments
  • Create atmosphere through interplay of light, colour, form and function.
Stimulate Emotions and Senses to Build Enjoyable Living Spaces
LICK Light + Colour are dedicated to the invention of colour palettes and painting design jobs that accentuate the features of spaces. Their designs achieve the following:

  • Unite aspects of interior spaces to create a colour flow and atmosphere.
  • Focus on the colour and light potential of living and work spaces to create a suitable design that won't date.
  • Bold signature style that brings out existing quality in work and living spaces.
  • Use a combination of paint tones that ensures uniqueness.
Create Sophisticated Environments to Enhance Productivity
LICK Light + Colour can apply their lighting and colour skills to many projects including:

  • Residential properties
  • Office redesigns and fit-outs
  • Retail premises and cafes
  • Apartment development
  • Institutional and industrial contracts
LICK Light + Colour always follow-up with their clients to ensure that they are happy with their service and that everything has worked out as planned.
Contact
Display AddressRose Bay, NSW

1/85 O'Sullivan Road

02 9327 5835
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap