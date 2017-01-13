Logo
Miami Stainless
Miami Stainless
Post Fittings Lifestyle
Post Fittings Lifestyle
ProRail® professional modular handrail systems

13 Jan 2017

Miami Stainless sells the quality ProRail® post system manufactured by ProRig.

Description

Miami Stainless sells the quality ProRail® post system manufactured by ProRig. In round and square post designs these high quality 316 grade systems are available in ready-to-install systems or can be fully customised in the Miami Stainless in-house fabrication department.

Functional and adaptable post system:

  • Residential and commercial applications
  • New or renovation projects

Quality versatile product:

  • Interchangeable Top Saddles - Simply screw on required top saddle using cap screw and allen key supplied
  • Seamlessly Welded Saddle Base - All ProRail posts are supplied with a seamlessly welded saddle base
  • Holes Drilled to Specification - Holes are pre-drilled to your exact specifications prior to dispatch.
  • Satin or Mirror Polish Finish - All ProRail posts are supplied in either satin or mirror polish finish
  • Cover Plate Included - Satin or mirror polish cover plate included
  • ProRail Heavy Duty Base Plate - ProRail heavy duty base plates are supplied fully welded to the post

ProRail booklet
ProRail booklet

12.50 MB

Download
Burleigh Heads, QLD
Unit 3/99 West Burleigh Rd

Unit 3/99 West Burleigh Rd

1800 022 122
