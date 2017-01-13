ProRail® professional modular handrail systems
Overview
Description
Miami Stainless sells the quality ProRail® post system manufactured by ProRig. In round and square post designs these high quality 316 grade systems are available in ready-to-install systems or can be fully customised in the Miami Stainless in-house fabrication department.
Functional and adaptable post system:
- Residential and commercial applications
- New or renovation projects
Quality versatile product:
- Interchangeable Top Saddles - Simply screw on required top saddle using cap screw and allen key supplied
- Seamlessly Welded Saddle Base - All ProRail posts are supplied with a seamlessly welded saddle base
- Holes Drilled to Specification - Holes are pre-drilled to your exact specifications prior to dispatch.
- Satin or Mirror Polish Finish - All ProRail posts are supplied in either satin or mirror polish finish
- Cover Plate Included - Satin or mirror polish cover plate included
- ProRail Heavy Duty Base Plate - ProRail heavy duty base plates are supplied fully welded to the post