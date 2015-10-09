Premium Stacked Stone Rock Panels

Hand crafted for elegance, Norstone’s Premium stacked Rock Panels are made from precision cut, quartz based natural stone. Using an epoxy resin, the panels achieve a rugged finish and are available in standard and XLX for greater impact.

The stacked stones are available in 6 colour ranges

Aztec

Charcoal

White

Ivory

Sahara

Ochre

With a unique interlocking joint system, corner pieces can be seamlessly joined into to veneer panels. The natural stone panels are ideal for classical architecture as well as ultra-modern applications.

The stacked stone panels are ideal for the following

Commercial and residential applications

Fireplace cladding

Pool surrounds

Water features

Kitchen splash backs

Outdoor landscaping

Feature wall cladding

The durability and appearance of natural stone is the ideal choice for panels and applications that make a statement and demand attention.