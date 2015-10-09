Logo
Premium Stacked Stone Rock Panels
Hand crafted for elegance, Norstone’s Premium stacked Rock Panels are made from precision cut, quartz based natural stone.

Hand crafted for elegance, Norstone’s Premium stacked Rock Panels are made from precision cut, quartz based natural stone. Using an epoxy resin, the panels achieve a rugged finish and are available in standard and XLX for greater impact.

The stacked stones are available in 6 colour ranges

  • Aztec
  • Charcoal
  • White
  • Ivory
  • Sahara
  • Ochre

With a unique interlocking joint system, corner pieces can be seamlessly joined into to veneer panels. The natural stone panels are ideal for classical architecture as well as ultra-modern applications.

The stacked stone panels are ideal for the following

  • Commercial and residential applications
  • Fireplace cladding
  • Pool surrounds
  • Water features
  • Kitchen splash backs
  • Outdoor landscaping
  • Feature wall cladding

The durability and appearance of natural stone is the ideal choice for panels and applications that make a statement and demand attention.

Display AddressNarrabeen, NSW

PO Box 824

02 9944 6711
