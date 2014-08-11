Premium – Refined ‘Lightness’

The Premium range by Rogerseller, is the latest washbasin design from leading Italian ceramic manufacture, Catalano.

The popular square design of the Premium range has been refined with a slimmer rim line for a lighter aesthetic

Available in multiple sizes and taphole options

Options for railing available

Integrated cabinet solution in various timber or lacquer finishes available

The Premium collection is finished with Cataglaze to prolong the life of the ceramic while creating a complete bacteria-proof barrier to the ceramic surface

Ceramic glaze maintains its brightness and smoothness for the lifetime of the basin

Glaze has an increased resistance to aggressive chemicals prolonging the life of the basin

Glaze created a bacteria-proof barrier for maximum hygiene and easy cleaning

The evolution of Catalano's coherent, continuous and multi-faceted design philosophy, Premium washbasins combine lightness and subtlety to a clean outline.