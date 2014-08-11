Premium – Refined ‘Lightness’
Last Updated on 11 Aug 2014
The Premium range by Rogerseller, is the latest washbasin design from leading Italian ceramic manufacture, Catalano, featuring a slimmer rim line.
Overview
The Premium range by Rogerseller, is the latest washbasin design from leading Italian ceramic manufacture, Catalano.
The popular square design of the Premium range has been refined with a slimmer rim line for a lighter aesthetic
- Available in a selection of sizes
- Available in multiple sizes and taphole options
- Options for railing available
- Integrated cabinet solution in various timber or lacquer finishes available
The Premium collection is finished with Cataglaze to prolong the life of the ceramic while creating a complete bacteria-proof barrier to the ceramic surface
- Ceramic glaze maintains its brightness and smoothness for the lifetime of the basin
- Glaze has an increased resistance to aggressive chemicals prolonging the life of the basin
- Glaze created a bacteria-proof barrier for maximum hygiene and easy cleaning
The evolution of Catalano's coherent, continuous and multi-faceted design philosophy, Premium washbasins combine lightness and subtlety to a clean outline.
Downloads
Contact
173 - 177 Barkly Ave03 9429 8888