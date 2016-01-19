Premium Floors continue to impress with their range of timber and laminate flooring options. The newest addition to their range is Premium Oak Flooring which uses rustic grade European Oak designed to bring the features of the forest indoors.

Installed with the strongest joining system Uniclic®, an easy and fast no-gaps installation is guaranteed. Each plank in the Premium Oak range offers superior stability as it has a hardwood core ensuring that floors maintain their initial beauty for years to come. Each plank is finished with a highly resistant European lacquer, that protects the timber against scratches, wear and stains.

Graded according to AS2796 standard, Premium Oak is a natural product and each plank differs with a natural selection of knots and other natural features that accentuate its beauty. Colour variation is also to be expected and distinguishes your Premium Oak as natural timber, not a manufactured imitation.

Each plank has a length of 1820mm, a width of 190mm and a thickness of 14mm.

Installation is available in two methods: Floating Floors and Glued down

Floating

To install as a floating floor, a high quality underlay is recommended to reduce sound. The installation process is quick and the floor can be walked on immediately. Having it as a floating floor also means that damage is easier to repair and take-up if need be.

Glued down

When the Premium Oak flooring is glued down, it will reduce sound from footfall and stay in place where it is installed. On the other hand, the floor must be completely dry, flat and clean before it can be installed and removing them for replacement is more difficult.