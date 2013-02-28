Premium Eco Elite #1 Waterhog Rolled Goods No. 2271 from General Matting
Premium Matting's innovative and flexible mat designs are slip resistant, simple to maintain and clean.
Overview
Description
Versatile Rolled Good Waterhog No. 2271 is designed for easy installation and flexible integration across entrances. Offering high traction qualities and eco-friendly construction, General Matting can customise this design to suit your application.
Trusted premium matting, Waterhog Rolled Goods No. 2271 are currently being installed in major commercial and Westfield Shopping Centres nationally.
Certified slip resistant matting by the National Floor Safety Institute and tested by the CSIRO
- Innovative ridged design effectively removes and collects dirt as well as moisture
- Developed with rubber-reinforced face nubs preventing pile from crushing for longer lasting reliability and clean appearance
- Entirely constructed from polypropylene fibres for a solution that is reliably anti-static that will not fade or rot
- High traction capability even when wet, drying rapidly and easily
- Enhanced with safety bevelled edges on all sides for greater floor grip
- Surface fabric is composed of 100% reclaimed P.E.T Polyester bottles
- Sustainably sourced rubber backing made from 20% post consumer car tyres
- Flexible sizing options and custom cutting available for fitting around obstructions
- Broad coverage capacity for applications that previously could not be met with one mat
- Available in attractive colours including indigo, maroon and black smoke to suit your decor