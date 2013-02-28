Premium Eco Elite #1 Waterhog Rolled Goods No. 2271 from General Matting

Trusted premium matting, Waterhog Rolled Goods No. 2271 are currently being installed in major commercial and Westfield Shopping Centres nationally.



Certified slip resistant matting by the National Floor Safety Institute and tested by the CSIRO

Innovative ridged design effectively removes and collects dirt as well as moisture

Developed with rubber-reinforced face nubs preventing pile from crushing for longer lasting reliability and clean appearance

Entirely constructed from polypropylene fibres for a solution that is reliably anti-static that will not fade or rot

High traction capability even when wet, drying rapidly and easily

Enhanced with safety bevelled edges on all sides for greater floor grip

Developed from Recycled materials for a greener choice



Surface fabric is composed of 100% reclaimed P.E.T Polyester bottles

Sustainably sourced rubber backing made from 20% post consumer car tyres

Flexible sizing options and custom cutting available for fitting around obstructions

Broad coverage capacity for applications that previously could not be met with one mat

Available in attractive colours including indigo, maroon and black smoke to suit your decor

Versatile Rolled Good Waterhog No. 2271 is designed for easy installation and flexible integration across entrances. Offering high traction qualities and eco-friendly construction, General Matting can customise this design to suit your application.High quality matting for impressive entrances that are safe and slip free, Eco Elite #1 Waterhog Rolled Goods No. 2271 is supported with a 3 year conditional warranty.