Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
General Mat Company
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
High quality entrance matting with reliable anti-slip design
Integrated with rubber reinforced face numbs for longer product life
Constructed from recycled materials for a environmentally responsible choic
High quality anti-static polypropylene for fade resistance
Versatile matting to suit a number of applications
Easy to clean for a low maintenance solution
High quality entrance matting with reliable anti-slip design
Integrated with rubber reinforced face numbs for longer product life
Constructed from recycled materials for a environmentally responsible choic
High quality anti-static polypropylene for fade resistance
Versatile matting to suit a number of applications
Easy to clean for a low maintenance solution

Premium Eco Elite #1 Waterhog Rolled Goods No. 2271 from General Matting

Last Updated on 28 Feb 2013

Premium Matting's innovative and flexible mat designs are slip resistant, simple to maintain and clean.

Overview
Description
Versatile Rolled Good Waterhog No. 2271 is designed for easy installation and flexible integration across entrances. Offering high traction qualities and eco-friendly construction, General Matting can customise this design to suit your application.

Trusted premium matting, Waterhog Rolled Goods No. 2271 are currently being installed in major commercial and Westfield Shopping Centres nationally.

Certified slip resistant matting by the National Floor Safety Institute and tested by the CSIRO
  • Innovative ridged design effectively removes and collects dirt as well as moisture
  • Developed with rubber-reinforced face nubs preventing pile from crushing for longer lasting reliability and clean appearance
  • Entirely constructed from polypropylene fibres for a solution that is reliably anti-static that will not fade or rot
  • High traction capability even when wet, drying rapidly and easily
  • Enhanced with safety bevelled edges on all sides for greater floor grip
Developed from Recycled materials for a greener choice
  • Surface fabric is composed of 100% reclaimed P.E.T Polyester bottles
  • Sustainably sourced rubber backing made from 20% post consumer car tyres
  • Flexible sizing options and custom cutting available for fitting around obstructions
  • Broad coverage capacity for applications that previously could not be met with one mat
  • Available in attractive colours including indigo, maroon and black smoke to suit your decor
High quality matting for impressive entrances that are safe and slip free, Eco Elite #1 Waterhog Rolled Goods No. 2271 is supported with a 3 year conditional warranty.
Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Waterhog Eco Elite Roll Goods No. 2271 - Entrance Mat

127.33 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
CSIRO Tested Brochure

126.37 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressGranville, NSW

Unit 5 40 George Street

02 9682 1999
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap