Premium Designer Hatteras Shingles Range
Last Updated on 11 May 2015
Overview
Description
American Shingles offers quality Hatteras shingles that are built to last.
Offered as part of CertainTeed’s premium designer range, the Hatteras shingle consists of a symmetrically shaped four tabbed single base shingle with shadowlines to reflect depth.
Benefits of the Hatteras Shingles range:
- Full base shingle
- 205mm coursing/exposure
- 12kg per square metre
- 40 year product warranty*
- 175km/h wind resistance*
- StreakFighter algae resistance
- Complies with Building code of Australia 3.5.1
- Meets ASTM D3462 and ASTM 3018 Type 1
- UL 2218 Class 1 Impact Resistance Rating
Colours Available:
- Colonial Slate
- Cottage Red
- Hunter Green
- Moire Black
- Tudor Brown
- Weathered Wood
Featuring dual self-sealing strips of Certaseal Plus to withstand high winds and harsh elements, the Hatteras range is known for superior adhesion and performance.