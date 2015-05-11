​Premium Designer Hatteras Shingles Range

American Shingles offers quality Hatteras shingles that are built to last.

Offered as part of CertainTeed’s premium designer range, the Hatteras shingle consists of a symmetrically shaped four tabbed single base shingle with shadowlines to reflect depth.

Benefits of the Hatteras Shingles range:

Full base shingle

205mm coursing/exposure

12kg per square metre

40 year product warranty*

175km/h wind resistance*

StreakFighter algae resistance

Complies with Building code of Australia 3.5.1

Meets ASTM D3462 and ASTM 3018 Type 1

UL 2218 Class 1 Impact Resistance Rating

Colours Available:

Colonial Slate

Cottage Red

Hunter Green

Moire Black

Tudor Brown

Weathered Wood

Featuring dual self-sealing strips of Certaseal Plus to withstand high winds and harsh elements, the Hatteras range is known for superior adhesion and performance.