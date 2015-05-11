Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
American Shingles
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
The Hatteras Shingle Range is built to withstand high winds.
Available in a variety of colours to best suit your application.
The Hatteras Shingle Range is built to withstand high winds.
Available in a variety of colours to best suit your application.

​Premium Designer Hatteras Shingles Range

Last Updated on 11 May 2015

The Hatteras range is known for superior adhesion and performance.

Overview
Description

American Shingles offers quality Hatteras shingles that are built to last.

Offered as part of CertainTeed’s premium designer range, the Hatteras shingle consists of a symmetrically shaped four tabbed single base shingle with shadowlines to reflect depth.

Benefits of the Hatteras Shingles range:

  • Full base shingle
  • 205mm coursing/exposure
  • 12kg per square metre
  • 40 year product warranty*
  • 175km/h wind resistance*
  • StreakFighter algae resistance
  • Complies with Building code of Australia 3.5.1
  • Meets ASTM D3462 and ASTM 3018 Type 1
  • UL 2218 Class 1 Impact Resistance Rating

Colours Available:

  • Colonial Slate
  • Cottage Red
  • Hunter Green
  • Moire Black
  • Tudor Brown
  • Weathered Wood

Featuring dual self-sealing strips of Certaseal Plus to withstand high winds and harsh elements, the Hatteras range is known for superior adhesion and performance.

Contact
Display AddressAlexandria, NSW

Unit 26 56 O'Riordan St

1300 131 881
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap