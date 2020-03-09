The Austral bricks premium collection combines brilliance, elegance and sophistication to truly enrich the built environment. It includes our locally-made Ultra Smooth range, along with our internationally-sourced Venetian Glass, La Paloma and San Selmo collections.

Venetian Glass

The breathtaking and unique work of venetian glassmakers is now the centrepiece of a new range of brilliant, transparent, coloured designer glass bricks called Venetian Glass. This magnificent collection features five superb colours, designed to accent, reflect and highlight any design. Choose from clear Arctic Crystal, the cool blues of Aquamarine and Blue Sapphire, the warmth of Golden Amber, or the mood setting Smokey Quartz. The Venetian Glass brick collection brings a new vision of design thinking to residential and commercial spaces. Austral Bricks’ Venetian Glass range are available natural, frosted and polished options.

La Paloma

Reflecting the contemporary Spanish artists that inspired them, the bold and confident La Paloma and La Paloma Rustico ranges of bricks express a deeper level of desire and creativity. With outstanding quality and a range of size options, these eye-catching bricks transform buildings to works of art. With a range including Azul, Castellana, Miro and Romero, the natural colours and textures of a Paloma bricks enable striking façade contrasts or traditionally elegant colour tones.

Ultra Smooth

Proudly manufactured in Australia, the finely honed finish of the Ultra Smooth range is created using the latest in advanced ceramic technology. The bricks’ smoothness perfectly aligns with the design mores of contemporary architecture.

San Selmo

Impossible to imitate, the Italian heritage and quality of the San Selmo range of Smoked, Reclaimed and Corso create a vibrant collection of beautiful bricks. With a suite of shades from light to dark, an array of tactile finishes, and sizes from conventional to distinctive, the San Selmo range has a brick for every project and environment, from timelessly provincial to urbane modern.