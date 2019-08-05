Logo
Ultraflex Architectural Linings
Bar interior with prefinished decorative battens
Imiwood prefinished decorative battens

Overview
Description

Imiwood prefinished decorative battens are manufactured in Australia using premium scratch resistant overlays. Create striking directional features with ease using our range of sixteen timberlook finishes. Maintain your design continuity using one hundred percent matching board for adjacent wall and ceiling linings as well as cabinetry and furniture.

Features and Benefits:

  • Prefinished ready to assemble or install on site
  • Scratch resistant
  • One seamless join
  • 100% matching board
  • PEFC and Responsible Wood Certified
  • Lightweight easy to install
  • Sold as loose battens or preassembled into UltraSlat panels

Batten profiles:

  • 18x38x3600
  • 18x65x3600
  • 32x32x3600
  • 32x65x3600
  • 50x50x3600
  • 50x70x3600
  • 50x100x3600
  • Custom dimensions and profiles available on request

Applications:

  • Feature ceilings
  • Feature walls
  • Feature screening
  • Furniture

Display AddressSilverwater, NSW

23/2 Slough Ave

02 9748 3344
