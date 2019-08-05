Imiwood prefinished decorative battens
Last Updated on 05 Aug 2019
Imiwood prefinished decorative battens are manufactured in Australia using premium scratch resistant overlays.
Overview
Description
Imiwood prefinished decorative battens are manufactured in Australia using premium scratch resistant overlays. Create striking directional features with ease using our range of sixteen timberlook finishes. Maintain your design continuity using one hundred percent matching board for adjacent wall and ceiling linings as well as cabinetry and furniture.
Features and Benefits:
- Prefinished ready to assemble or install on site
- Scratch resistant
- One seamless join
- 100% matching board
- PEFC and Responsible Wood Certified
- Lightweight easy to install
- Sold as loose battens or preassembled into UltraSlat panels
Batten profiles:
- 18x38x3600
- 18x65x3600
- 32x32x3600
- 32x65x3600
- 50x50x3600
- 50x70x3600
- 50x100x3600
- Custom dimensions and profiles available on request
Applications:
- Feature ceilings
- Feature walls
- Feature screening
- Furniture