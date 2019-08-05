Imiwood prefinished decorative battens are manufactured in Australia using premium scratch resistant overlays. Create striking directional features with ease using our range of sixteen timberlook finishes. Maintain your design continuity using one hundred percent matching board for adjacent wall and ceiling linings as well as cabinetry and furniture.

Features and Benefits:

Prefinished ready to assemble or install on site

Scratch resistant

One seamless join

100% matching board

PEFC and Responsible Wood Certified

Lightweight easy to install

Sold as loose battens or preassembled into UltraSlat panels



Batten profiles:

18x38x3600

18x65x3600

32x32x3600

32x65x3600

50x50x3600

50x70x3600

50x100x3600

Custom dimensions and profiles available on request



Applications: