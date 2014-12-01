Preference Classic Laminate Flooring and Oakleaf Laminate Flooring
Last Updated on 01 Dec 2014
For a quality timber look with a strong outer finish, Classic Laminate Flooring is an ideal product for high quality and pleasing style.
Overview
For a quality timber look with a strong outer finish, Classic Laminate Flooring is an ideal product for high quality and pleasing style.
With a lifetime structural warranty the Classic Laminate is practical and economically viable
- High gloss finish
- LOC installation system
- Board size:1215 x 125 x 12mm
- AC3 Surface Rating
- FSC Certified HDF core
- 4 Sides Micro bevel
Oakleaf Laminate Flooring is European in style for a traditional look, in cool and washed out tones. Oakleaf is an economical alternative to timber floor boards while still maintaining the look and feel of timber.
Offering wide and durable planks, the Oakleaf laminate is FSC certified and has a lifetime structural warranty
- Long boards
- AC3 Surface Rating
- Easily installed with the Lock System
- Length options 1800/1200/600mm x 191mm wide x 12mm thick
For strength and durability in laminate boards that have a lifetime structural warranty, Preference Floors Laminate Flooring products maintain the highest quality which still managing to be affordable yet stylish.
Downloads
Contact
Homemirus Pty Ltd Head Office and Warehouse Unit A/31 Sturt Street02 9738 1188
Homemirus (QLD) Pty Ltd 6/268 Evans Road07 3875 1688
Homemirus (SA) Pty Ltd 2/25 Pambula Street08 8268 8010
Homemirus (VIC) Pty Ltd 51 Bendix Drive03 9543 3082