​Preference Classic Laminate Flooring and Oakleaf Laminate Flooring

For a quality timber look with a strong outer finish, Classic Laminate Flooring is an ideal product for high quality and pleasing style.

With a lifetime structural warranty the Classic Laminate is practical and economically viable

High gloss finish

LOC installation system

Board size:1215 x 125 x 12mm

AC3 Surface Rating

FSC Certified HDF core

4 Sides Micro bevel

Oakleaf Laminate Flooring is European in style for a traditional look, in cool and washed out tones. Oakleaf is an economical alternative to timber floor boards while still maintaining the look and feel of timber.

Offering wide and durable planks, the Oakleaf laminate is FSC certified and has a lifetime structural warranty

Long boards

AC3 Surface Rating

Easily installed with the Lock System

Length options 1800/1200/600mm x 191mm wide x 12mm thick

For strength and durability in laminate boards that have a lifetime structural warranty, Preference Floors Laminate Flooring products maintain the highest quality which still managing to be affordable yet stylish.