Authentic European Oak look laminates available in popular washed out cool muted tones combined with long and wide planks. A real alternative to timber flooring without compromise.
Beautiful flooring solution giving you a quality timber look in a tough finish. It's practical, economical and stunningly attractive.

​Preference Classic Laminate Flooring and Oakleaf Laminate Flooring

Last Updated on 01 Dec 2014

For a quality timber look with a strong outer finish, Classic Laminate Flooring is an ideal product for high quality and pleasing style.

Overview
Description

For a quality timber look with a strong outer finish, Classic Laminate Flooring is an ideal product for high quality and pleasing style.

With a lifetime structural warranty the Classic Laminate is practical and economically viable

  • High gloss finish
  • LOC installation system
  • Board size:1215 x 125 x 12mm
  • AC3 Surface Rating
  • FSC Certified HDF core
  • 4 Sides Micro bevel

Oakleaf Laminate Flooring is European in style for a traditional look, in cool and washed out tones. Oakleaf is an economical alternative to timber floor boards while still maintaining the look and feel of timber.

Offering wide and durable planks, the Oakleaf laminate is FSC certified and has a lifetime structural warranty

  • Long boards
  • AC3 Surface Rating
  • Easily installed with the Lock System
  • Length options 1800/1200/600mm x 191mm wide x 12mm thick

For strength and durability in laminate boards that have a lifetime structural warranty, Preference Floors Laminate Flooring products maintain the highest quality which still managing to be affordable yet stylish.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Laminates Brochure

10.32 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressSmithfield, NSW

Homemirus Pty Ltd Head Office and Warehouse Unit A/31 Sturt Street

02 9738 1188
Display AddressSalisbury, QLD

Homemirus (QLD) Pty Ltd 6/268 Evans Road

07 3875 1688
Display AddressRegency Park, SA

Homemirus (SA) Pty Ltd 2/25 Pambula Street

08 8268 8010
Display AddressClayton, VIC

Homemirus (VIC) Pty Ltd 51 Bendix Drive

03 9543 3082
