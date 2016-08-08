Pre-painted aluminium range

Logo
Craft Metals
Last Updated on 08 Aug 2016

Overview
Description

Craft Metals offer a range of pre-painted aluminium that is available in a wide variety of colours. This high quality surface offers outstanding uniformity of colour and is suitable for use in Australia’s extreme climate zones.

Features of the pre-painted aluminium:

  • Resistant to UV light and chalking
  • PVDF coating
  • Quality alloy

The range includes:

  • Brushed gun metal
  • Dolomite grey®
  • Oxide brown
  • Pure white
  • Silver 102
  • Volcano stone®

The quality of the aluminium make it ideal for the most details applications including a Standing Seam, heritage or panel profile.

Contact
Display AddressHornsby, NSW

4/39 King Rd

02 9482 4166
