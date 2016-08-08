Pre-painted aluminium range
Last Updated on 08 Aug 2016
Overview
Description
Craft Metals offer a range of pre-painted aluminium that is available in a wide variety of colours. This high quality surface offers outstanding uniformity of colour and is suitable for use in Australia’s extreme climate zones.
Features of the pre-painted aluminium:
- Resistant to UV light and chalking
- PVDF coating
- Quality alloy
The range includes:
- Brushed gun metal
- Dolomite grey®
- Oxide brown
- Pure white
- Silver 102
- Volcano stone®
The quality of the aluminium make it ideal for the most details applications including a Standing Seam, heritage or panel profile.