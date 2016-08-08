Pre-painted aluminium range

Craft Metals offer a range of pre-painted aluminium that is available in a wide variety of colours. This high quality surface offers outstanding uniformity of colour and is suitable for use in Australia’s extreme climate zones.

Features of the pre-painted aluminium:

Resistant to UV light and chalking

PVDF coating

Quality alloy

The range includes:

Brushed gun metal

Dolomite grey®

Oxide brown

Pure white

Silver 102

Volcano stone®

The quality of the aluminium make it ideal for the most details applications including a Standing Seam, heritage or panel profile.