Powder Coatings from Australian Aluminium Finishing

Powder Coating is the application of pigmented powder that once heat cured, becomes a solid and tough coating that adheres to the surface of aluminium. Powder Coatings from AAF can be made in a range of colours, lustres, textures and special effects coatings and are popular in choice due to the numerous finishing options.

Durable and Super Durable powders are available for a variety of applications and are formulated with higher grade polymers and pigments

Provide better weathering, colour and gloss than standard powder coatings

End finish remains newer for longer

General Powder Coating from AAF is an applied finish given to aluminium for decorative purposes and to improve corrosion resistance

Available in a multitude of colours suitable for all decorative applications

Well suited to harsh environments

Resistant to acids, alkalis and oils at normal temperatures

Different powder grades, colours and manufacturing methods can also provide superior gloss retention and excellent mechanical properties

AAF powder coating process is applied and tested in accordance with Australian Standards AS3715 'Metal Finishing - thermoset powder coatings for architectural applications'. AAF has also implemented the international standard ' Qualicoat', requiring random external audits of manufacturing facilities.

The Evercoat™ Powder Coating Process by AAF produces durability results 7.5 times longer than that required by the Australian Standards for Powder Coating.

With the Evercoat™ Powder Coating Process, AAF applies superior and exclusive chemistry and systems that are available with DNA traceability

Highest grade powders available

Utilises state-of-the-art plant and equipment ensuring the best application process

Trained staff monitor and control the process with detailed recording systems

Independently 3rd part audited as a Qualicoat Licensed applicator

AAF is the largest independent coater and offer Warranty Plus to provide absolute assurance of product.